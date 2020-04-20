Porche Cayenne Coupe packs a sporty punch in performance

The new 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is a variant of the standard coupe with some additional features to give it more style. The Coupe is an inch longer and a widge wider than the standard model, and it comes with more extended angles to give the body curvature.

The 2020 Cayenne coupe comes in three engine variants —a 340-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, a 434-hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6, and a 550-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8.

It has standard 20- inch wheels. The back seats have been lowered by an inch to give more cabin space. It comes with a roof hatch and an optional Houndstooth two-tone cloth and leather seats, and sport buckets. The dashboard has a 12.3-inch central touchscreen and dual 7.0-inch instrument cluster displays as part of the latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system.

The Coupe’s lightweight Sports package comes with alloy wheels in 22-inch ( the alloy reduces the weight by 4.4 pounds). A carbon -fibre roof instead of a glass one and three spoilers that are located at the back, which add to its sports car look. The lightweight package has got nearly 48 pounds shaved off its load, which gives it more pickup and power.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 produces 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. According to the company, it takes 5.7 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour. Its Sport and Sports plus models give the expected performance. The Coupes come with a firm suspension and responsive steering, allowing one to take steep turns easily. The 8-speed automatic transmission is an added advantage to give the sports models their heads.

The S model’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine produces 434 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, and an upgraded 60 mph time of 4.7 seconds. With the Sports Plus additional variant, the car becomes less of a crossover and more of a race car. The steering is highly responsive, and the suspension and engine both are toughened up to give better performance.

Easily, the S model gives the best performance and is the pick of the three variants.

The Cayenne Turbo Coupe is heavier at 5,000 pounds with a 541-hp and twin-turbocharged V8. It gives 60 mph in a pickup time of 3.7 seconds and a top track speed of 177 mph. Like the other trims, it comes with the same eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Cayenne Coupe 2020 does not have the trademark Porche PDK ( its double-clutch transmission). It seems a fully loaded PDK system will increase the weight.

A fully loaded turbo Coupe will cost you an additional $4,900 for a Performance package, $1500 for torque vectoring plus, and an additional $9,080 for carbon-ceramic brakes.

The base Cayenne Coupe Turbo starts at $130,100, and it can go up to $173,000. The base Cayenne Coupe costs $75,300 to start. The S model is at $88,600 for starters. Any additions like fibre roof, higher performance package, houndstooth seats, etc, cost extra.

The new Cayenne Coupe comes $10,000 costlier than the standard one, but its new design and performance chops are worth the buy.

Porsche has been adding to its variety of cars at a steady rate every year. It expanded into crossovers and now offers an all-electric model. Their 2021 Porche Turbo S was the latest in high power sports performance, and they have further expanded options on it to keep the interest alive.