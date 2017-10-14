The popular Tesla Model X will suffer a mass recall

This year in the electric vehicle field, there has been a lot of excitement about the launch of the Tesla Model X. Each electric car launched this year was compared to this Tesla model. This is because of the automaker, as well as the critics, was confident that this model will give all the other electric cars a run for their money. This is why other automakers were focusing on being better than this model. It seems that the excitement for the launch of this model has backfired. The automaker which is considered a pioneer when it comes to electric vehicles has announced a mass recall of the Tesla Model X.

A major reason behind the hype of the Tesla Model X is that it is one of the very rare electric SUVs available in the market. This is because when such vehicles were initially introduced, they couldn’t provide power to heavy-duty vehicles. But with the advancement of technology, this has been made possible. And this Tesla is a fine example of the same. Despite this, the automaker has announced to recall 11,000 such cars. This is due to a potential defect in the production of the model. And Tesla wants to rectify it before any accidents take place.

Tesla Model X and its mass recall

The vehicles that have been selected for the mass recall are the ones which were manufactured between 28th October 2016 and 16th August 2017. These are the models which come with fold-flat second-row seats. Despite the huge number of recall, Tesla has clarified that only about three percent of them will have an issue. All these models are being recalled as a precautionary measure. The company also justified that not a single injury has been reported due to this production defect.

The sole reason behind the Tesla Model X recall is that there are some issues in the back seats of the car. This means that it will cause no casualty if you drive this car. But it is better if this fault is rectified on an early basis. This electric SUV has a problem due to which the seat does not get properly locked on reclining. This can make the passengers more vulnerable in case an accident takes place. Such a fault may have occurred as some seat cables have not been tightened properly. The automaker announced this mass recall on Thursday. One can take this Tesla to the dealer or mobile repair units to get it rectified.