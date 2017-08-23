Pick out the true leader from the crowd

Awarding leadership on the basis of seniority is now an outdated concept. Employers are on the lookout for picking a true leader from among their own employees. This practice has more preference over especially employing a leader to guide the team. This is mainly because when an employee is promoted as a leader, he need not be taught the working mechanism of the company. He knows how people work and understand the working pattern as well. Adding to this, he is already cordial with the people of the company. This makes it easier for him to strike a rapport with his teammates and coordinate accordingly. But the actual task is to pick a true leader from among the workforce.

3 signs to recognize a true leader

1. Pays close attention to the people around him

It is essential for a leader to be a people’s person. This is not because he has to instigate a social environment in the office. This is so that the people are comfortable in approaching him for their queries or doubts. One of the initial signs to recognize a true leader among the usual ones is by noticing his interactions with the people around him. If he is willing to help his colleagues or come up with solutions in crucial times, this gives us an idea that he will prove to be a good leader to his teammates. Along with this, such a person will not alienate his team during a crisis. He needs to be responsible at such a time and take the reins in his hands.

2. Offers assurance to his colleagues

There are a number of leaders who showcase their leadership skills while working towards a goal but there are very few of them who actually stick to their words in times of trouble. Everyone likes to stay to enjoy success but a true leader is that which brings his team out of a pit caused by problems. It is important to recognize such a leader. This can be done by closely observing which employee is keen on being there for his colleagues during their lows. If a person can voluntarily help a person out of a mess without any personal gain, then imagine his motivation to do so when he is officially assigned to do so.

3. Effective communication

Irrespective of your position in the workplace, it is necessary to indulge in effective communication with your peers. Such a practice is of great importance as one wrong instruction due to miscommunication can make all the hard work go in vain. Especially in the case of a true leader, this plays a major role. It is the duty of the leader to give instructions to his team members so that they act upon them. If this isn’t done correctly, then it might waste a lot of time and energy of the team. Clear communication makes working together easier and hassle free.