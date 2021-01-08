 

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against virus mutations, study finds

Scientists used blood samples from 20 people who received the Pfizer vaccine, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, during a large study of shots.



PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


4 hours ago


RELATED POST

U.S. authorizes the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna, rollout in billions across the United States

U.S. authorizes the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna, rollout in billions across the United States

Germany’s CureVac announces phase 2b/3 COVID vaccine trial

Germany’s CureVac announces phase 2b/3 COVID vaccine trial

US FDA authorizes world’s first COVID Vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162b2

US FDA authorizes world’s first COVID Vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162b2




The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech appears to work against one of the most infectious mutations in the highly transmissible variants of coronavirus discovered in the U.K. and South Africa, according to a laboratory study.

New research suggests that the Pfizer vaccine has been effective against the N501Y mutation of the novel coronavirus. The study has been conducted by Pfizer along with researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Pfizer vaccine effective against key mutations, study shows 

Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘BNT162b2’ has worked against 16 different virus mutations. “So we’ve now tested 16 different mutations, and none of them have really had any significant impact. That’s the good news. That doesn’t mean that the 17th won’t,” said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer’s top viral vaccine scientists.

Pfizer vaccine coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 virus mutations

Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘BNT162b2’ has worked against 16 different virus mutations.

The not-yet peer reviewed study was conducted on blood samples taken from people who had been given the Pfizer vaccine. Its findings are limited as it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly developing novel coronavirus.

The researchers plan to run similar tests to see if the vaccine is effective against other coronavirus variants and mutations found in the U.K. and South Africa and hope to have more data within weeks.

Dormitzer noted another mutation found in the South African COVID variant to be dangerous. It may reduce the ability of antibodies to bind the virus and could make Pfizer’s BNT162b2 less effective.

If the virus eventually mutates enough that the vaccine needs tweaking, the new recipe wouldn’t be difficult to develop for Pfizer’s BNT162b2 shot and similar ones. The COVID-19 vaccine is made using a piece of the virus genetic code which is pretty simple to switch. It’s unclear what kind of additional testing FDA made require to make the new recipe.

Dormitzer said this is only the beginning of “ongoing monitoring of virus changes to see if any of them might impact on vaccine coverage.”

Coronavirus Mutation is Worrying 

Scientists have expressed concern that FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines may still not be able to protect against the new variants, particularly the virus variant found in South Africa.

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and the one from Moderna Inc. which use synthetic messenger RNA technology can be quickly tweaked to address new virus mutations if necessary. Scientists have suggested the changes could be made within six weeks.

Drugmakers are keen to test their COVID-19 vaccines against the new variants of the coronavirus that are spreading fast.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing CEO magazine to get the latest business news delivered to your inbox. 

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

SK Group of South Korea picks up 9.9% stake in Plug Power of US
Energy

SK Group of South Korea picks up 9.9% stake in Plug Power of US

South Korea conglomerate SK Group will invest $1.5 billion in US hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power to boost the use of hydrogen as an alte...
3 hours ago
Apple taps Hyundai Motor for ‘Apple Car’ production
Technology

Apple taps Hyundai Motor for ‘Apple Car’ production

Shares of Hyundai Motors soared after the South Korean automaker confirmed it was in talks with Apple to develop the all-electric Apple Car....
9 hours ago
Why is Bitcoin volatile?
Innovation

Why is Bitcoin volatile?

Why is Bitcoin’s price volatile? What causes Bitcoin to go up and down? What is Bitcoin Volatility Index? ...
1 day ago
Renewable Energy Stocks That Will Make You Rich
Market Analysis

Renewable Energy Stocks That Will Make You Rich

Stock market made some impressive gains in the past year and part of its success has come from these renewable energy stocks. ...
1 day ago
Natixis ends decade-long relationship with H2O
Financial Services

Natixis ends decade-long relationship with H2O

French investment bank Natixis will sell its majority stake back to under-fire H2O Asset Management. ...
2 days ago
Tim Cook’s pay package soared in 2020 as remote work lifted profit
CEO Magazine

Tim Cook’s pay package soared in 2020 as remote work lifted profit

According to filing, Tim Cook’s pay increased by 28% last year, to $14.8 million after Apple beat internal financial goals. ...
2 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More