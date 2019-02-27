Peugeot e-208 Electric will cover 211 miles from 30 minutes DC charging

Peugeot on Monday released details of its upcoming e-208 all-electric vehicle – the very first of its kind from the French auto giant. The Peugeot e-208 electric will require only 30 minutes of DC charging for a WLTP-rated range of 211 miles (340 km). According to the statement, orders for the vehicle will open “late summer” this year for deliveries that would likely begin early 2020.

The e-208 features making the vehicle quite unique include the fast charging ability, remote pre-conditioning, heat pump, and the liquid thermal battery management (likely supplied by Chinese firm CATL).

Peugeot e-208 will have a drivetrain power of 100 kW and 260 Nm of torque, allowing the EV to achieve a speed from 0-62 mph in just 8.1 seconds. A 50 kWh battery will be responsible for the WLTP-rated range of 211 miles (340 km). Coming with three methods of charging, only the DC charging; the public terminals offers the fastest. A domestic plug takes 20 hours or more for a complete charge, while the vehicle requires around 8 hours to charge using a dedicated charging point. Peugeot is planning to offer a 100,000-mile battery warranty of 8 years. That’s a reasonable assurance to buyers.

However, we could on the safe side if we expect approximately 176 miles (283 km) in a practical sense, from combined driving cycles. Just like the EPA, WLTP rating for hatchback vehicles of its size is usually inflated 20% over a more realistic calibrated range rating. We are expecting something a little lower from EPA highway rating if the e-208 makes it to the United States.

The most fascinating of all about the Peugeot e-208 is the DC fast charging ability which has a power of up to 100 kW. In just 30 minutes, the method can charge the vehicle up to 80% from 0%, Peugeot claims. This simply means a short term break in the middle of a trip for anyone in a region where such a charging infrastructure is endowed.

If the vehicle’s mile range per charge is settled at around 176 miles in mixed driving cycles. That means a highway drive spell of approximately 2 hours before a 30-minute break. This is absolutely a good bargain, for suitable distances and journeys. On a note that the e-208 price is considerate, the vehicle could become a popular model and by all means better than its equivalent in the gasoline space.

Peugeot has not released information on the exact release date for the e-208, planned production volume, and the vehicle’s availability by region. While these are important for buyers, they are far more important for Peugeot especially now that floodgates for cheap all-electric vehicles are about to open.