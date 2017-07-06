Pedal Your Way to Great Heights with the Vertical Bicycle Concept

As life keeps getting busier for everyone, we often tend to miss out on the most crucial aspect of our existence: our personal health. Life has become competitive at every stage and each individual strives to give his best. At such a point, we aim to produce maximum results at the cost of our health. Cycling is one such physical activity that is practiced right from our childhood. It not only causes healthy joints but keeps the heart racing at a considerable pace with the cool breeze blowing in one’s face. Before the automobile revolution, the cycle was also a major mean of transportation. It was a great way to exercise on the go. Due to lack of space and time, humans gradually let go of this habit. But it seems that soon we will be cycling our way with the innovative vertical bicycle concept.

Currently, there are two kinds of vertical transportation systems prevalent in our day-to-day lives. One is the elevator and the other is the staircase. Elevator being a machine saves time as well as energy. On the other hand, using the staircase is also a physical exercise but we often reach our destination panting heavily. Now there is a third alternative for vertical transportation. Vycle is a vertical bicycle concept which can literally take us to great heights.

Go to the next level with the vertical bicycle concept

The vertical bicycle concept, Vycle has been designed by Elena Larriba who is a Royal College of Art graduate. It’s basically a pedal-powered vertical transportation measure to go to different heights. Stairs take up a lot of area in any building as they are bulking and need to maintain a certain angle of slope. Elevators are box-like machines which can house a group of people at a single go. But the Vycle is a space-saving solution in comparison to both these vertical transportation systems.

The first half of the vertical bicycle concept resembles that of a regular bicycle. This half bicycle is attached to a vertical rail that supports the transportation. One can fit the vertical rail on a flat surface wherever the need arises. It can be set on cranes, buildings, or even scaffolding. All one has to do is simply sit on the bicycle and begin cycling. This exercise will take him to his desired destination. Such a practice promotes physical exercise and keeps us away from lethargy. The Vycle comes with a gearing system. This gives the user the liberty to decide how much effort he wants to put into it. Vycle is a safe alternative to makeshift lifts used in buildings under construction. It will also cut down on the electricity utilized by elevators.