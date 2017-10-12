Oxford aims to become first zero-emission city in 2035

We have often heard that automakers are trying to make a difference by creating zero-emission vehicles. It can’t be said that this move is a noble cause alone as it also gives the companies monetary benefits. Also, electric cars are a trend which has become essential to adapt to. If we talk about a city planning to go emission-free, this is a clear sign that the city actually cares about the environment. Implementing this goal can be a difficult task but it can give significant long-term results. Taking this into consideration, Oxford has declared its aim to become the first ever zero-emission city.

A number of cities are planning to adopt the same for the betterment of the environment as well as a reduction in respiratory diseases. But Oxford has beaten all these cities and has become the first one in the world to establish the Zero Emission Zone. This means that the Oxford city center is bidding to reduce air pollution on a drastic scale. For this, the Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Center submitted a joint proposal. This proposal instructs to ban all vehicles which run on petrol or diesel. The ban will be effective from the year of 2020.

Oxford looking forward to becoming the first zero-emission city

After the ban becomes effective from 2020, Oxford will become a zero-emission city in the truest sense by 2035. This means that after 2020, the people of Oxford can’t enjoy the smell of petrol at the next gas station. This change will begin with the vehicles used for public transport. The first step will be to restrict the movement of conventional vehicles. Such cars, taxis, buses, and other commercial vehicles will be restricted to six streets. This is because only when transportation will become inconvenient, then the people will accept change.

The administration is confident that this step will reduce toxic nitrogen oxide by a drastic level. Under this plan, nitrogen oxide will come down by 74 percent in the most polluted area. In the past decade, this city has also witnessed a 36.9 percent downfall in pollution levels. In order to become a zero-emission city, the administration will begin with a six-week consultation to make the public understand this plan. The ban on the sales of fossil fuel cars will be possible by 2040. The City Council has received £800,000 for charging ports and £500,000 for chargers for electric taxis.