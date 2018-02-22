An Overview of the 2019 Audi A7

The 2019 Audi A7 comes with a bold design and loads of new technology. As the latest upgrade of the A7 series, it shares some features with the tech-laden A8, though Volkswagen Group played down on some features to prove distinctiveness. The original sloppy roof design, slick frameless doors, incorporated bit lip (Sportback), and steeply raked back windows are not missing in the design. But the compromised rear-seat experience in the previous A7s for an enhance hatchback layout and novel packing is slightly tweaked in this new model to arrest the perception that taller passengers lack headroom, though it didn't change the fact much.

The A7 latest edition boasts a 340 horsepower and a torque of 368 lb-ft through its single-turbo 3.0-litre V-6 engine (trick 3.0 TFSI) recognized in the A8. The power technology is a rare hybrid and entry-model that uses a 48-volt generator/starter which enables the system to recuperate up to 12-kilowatt energy on the drive. This enables the new A7 to attain a speed of 62 mph in just 5.3 seconds. The power-train is integrated with a dual-clutch S-Tronic gearbox with seven speeds. New A7's BAS referred to as belt alternator generator can auto-run within a speed range while the engine is turned off.

While the 2019 Audi A7 share so much technology with its senior, the A8's predictive suspension technology that offers a subtle-boggling drive by scanning road surfaces upfront and raises the wheels using electromagnetic dampers is replaced with a steel spring set-up and dynamic air suspension in the 2019 Audi A7.

The new A7 has a redesigned cabin that represents an immensely updated look over its predecessor. The interior surfaces are pleasantly sculpted with clever design features except for the oddly placed fake rear tailpipes which are now a trademark in all A7s.

As mentioned earlier, knee room, legroom, and headroom for rear passengers was enhanced in the new A7 by expanding the interior length by 0.8 inches and steel chassis by 0.5 inches in the wheelbase. All interior arrangement seen in the previous A7 is depicted in the rest of its interior. The trunk volume is slightly bigger; 18.9 cubic feet, that's a pleasing space for two golf bags. With the rear seat down, the trunk volume grows to 49.1 cubic feet.

Built with an in interior chiseled design that extended to the cabin, the new A7 is fashioned with the modern digital display with no hard buttons. Audi's infotainment system with a roller-knob takes care of the featured voice command technology with a responsive 10.1 inches touch-screen panel. The dashboard also features an 8.6 inches screen for handwritten inputs, climate information and drive modes, and also a 12.3 inches display that can be reconfigured to display user's choice, though it originally displays gauges. Navigation maps and other information are swiftly interchangeable on the different display units.

The 2019 Audi A7 features laser scanners, ultrasonic sensors, 360-degree cameras and radars for a level 3 autonomous capabilities but the U.S. version will miss some of the new features.