The number of cities using at least 70% of renewable energy for electricity supply has increased by 100% within the past three years.

According to The Guardian, as the world is increasingly calling for a switch to renewable resources, cities reporting to predominantly rely on clean energy for electricity source have doubled since 2015.

A recently published data by the CDP researchers disclosed that of the 570 cities in its book, 101 cities now use renewable energy to source for 70% of their electricity, a figure that was previously 42 cities in 2015.

"Of the 570 plus global cities reporting to CDP, over 100 now get at least 70% of their electricity from renewable sources such as hydro, geothermal, solar and wind. We expect to see even more cities targeting a clean energy future," CDP writes in the report

CDP's director of climate change, Nicolette Bartlett noted that there has been a major shift towards clean energy and an increase the number of cities reporting to the organization. She referred to the data as a “comprehensive picture of what cities are doing with regards to renewable energy,” in a statement to the Guardian Cities.

Nairobi, Brasilia, Auckland, and Oslo include the large urban centers successfully shifting to renewable energy recently as evidence to global energy shift as predicted by BP earlier this year.

“Reassuringly, our data show much commitment and ambition,” Bartlett said in a statement. “Cities not only want to shift to renewable energy but, most importantly – they can.”

The shift to renewable energy gained momentum at city levels in the U.S. after the global convent formed by more than 7,400 Mayors sequel to Donald Trump's decision to ditch Paris accord.

The only city in the U.S. sourcing all its electricity from clean energy that reports to CDP was Burlington, Vermont which made a full transition to renewable energy in 2015. There are a total of five cities in the U.S. according to a research from Sierra Club. Currently, Burlington is scouting avenues to gain zero-carbon environment.

San Diego and Atlanta are among the 58 cities and towns in the U.S. that have set a target to achieve 100% clean energy. And 14 additional cities and towns have joined 70 others in Britain subscribed to 2025 100% clean energy goal set by UK 100 local government network. Dagenham, Bury, Liverpool City Region, Cleveland, Red car, Barking, and Peterborough were among the newly recruited local authorities.

Forty three (43) cities worldwide are sourcing their entire power from renewable sources, with most of the cities (30) in Latin America, according to CDP's data. Also, a majority of the renewable energy sources were from hydropower.

Early this year, cities in the Latin Americans were reported to have renewable energy projects worth $183m, a value far less than renewable energy projects in Europe ($1.7bn) and Africa ($236m). Clean energy projects open for investment are more in Europe, but the region contributed just 20% of the 101 cities predominantly powered by renewable energy.