Nissan Leaf 2018 All Set to Give Tesla Model 3 a Run for its Money

Witnessing the launch of electric vehicles has become an everyday affair due to the increasing awareness regarding environmental issues and the dedication of automakers to develop this kind of technology. Automakers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their electric vehicles stand out in the market. One of the best names in this field is that of Elon Musk’s Tesla. Tesla was not only one of the pioneers in electric vehicles but also set a benchmark for other automakers to look up to. It seems like Tesla has finally got a competitor which can give the Musk-owned automaker a run for its money. According to rumors, the Nissan Leaf 2018 is all set to challenge Tesla’s Model 3.

The Japanese automaker is making sure that it earns a reputation for itself in the automobile market in terms of electric vehicles. The Nissan Leaf 2018 is an upgraded version of the original flagship. The launch of the original one took place in the year of 2011. Right from that time, Nissan Leaf earned the title of being the world’s best-selling electric car. One of the main reasons behind its tremendous success is that it was launched at a time when there weren’t many contenders in the electric vehicle market. But its upgrade aims to keep up to its name and also seems promising.

Nissan Leaf 2018 features

Nissan has been giving out hints about its latest electric car through its official Twitter handle. The second hint has a picture of the car's headlights. Along with this, the Japanese automaker has given out the launch date of the vehicle. The automaker revealed that the launch of the second generation of the all-electric hatchback will be on September 6, 2017. It will first be showcased in Tokyo, Japan. The electric car will then go on sale by the year of 2018.

The Nissan Leaf 2018 draws styling inspiration from the IDS Concept of the automaker. This concept that came out in 2015 consists of a five-door car with an aggressive finish. The electric car will feature the next generation of electric propulsion along with an autonomous drive tech. The upgrade might also improve upon the 107-mile range offered in the present cars. The image unveiled also gives a glimpse of the dashboard which portrays the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system. Nissan strongly advocates on the importance of autonomous technology to enhance the driving experience instead of replacing humans as drivers. The car will apparently run for 340 miles on a single charge. There has been no announcement of the price of this electric car.