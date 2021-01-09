 

NIO stock has bull run in 2020; new sedan and battery pack planned

NIO stock may gain further boost this weekend when it unveils its first autonomous driving sedan.



PUBLISHED BY
Christy Gren


TAGS:


1 day ago


RELATED POST

Polestar’s Percept EV Sedan will be built in Asia

Polestar’s Percept EV Sedan will be built in Asia




NIO Limited, Asian electric vehicle manufacturer’s shares rose 1,110% in 2020, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company’s good performance has spilled over to the new year, too, and with its performance in the pandemic year and delivery figures, the positive run is expected to continue.

Additionally, NIO’s annual event on January 9 has a slew of new unveils in the offing—a sedan and a new battery pack to boot, which will boost its performance metrics.

Why NIO Stock Skyrocketed

The NIO stock rose due to good performance and the industry’s long-term growth potential. The EV company has a market capitalization of roughly $84.6 billion and is valued at approximately 18 times in this year’s expected sales.

NIO Stock EV Company NIO Car

NIO EC6 (Image Credit: NIO)

The Chinese government is actively looking to transition to EV vehicles and there is a huge market for small EV cars in the country. The government subsidizes purchases of EVs, fuelling growth. The government has tied the subsidies with the performance metrics, especially in terms of reducing pollution levels, and NIO has performed well. Its production and delivery figures for the pandemic year have been impressive.

NIO delivered 7,007 vehicles in December (up 121% year over year), bringing the company’s total delivery count for the year to 43,728. Its vehicle delivery count for 2020 represented an annual increase of roughly 112.6%.

 

NIO has a market capitalization of roughly $84.6 billion and is valued at approximately 18 times this year’s expected sales.

 

The greater adoption of EVs has led the government to cut back on the subsidies a little bit. With a population of 1.4 billion people, the market potential for EVs in China is great. 

NIO stock’s excellent run on the bourses has spilled over to 2021 too. The company’s share price is up roughly 12% in January’s trading so far. 

NIO recently launched a pre-owned car service after a six-month trial. It has built a “nationwide network for used car businesses, providing such services as vehicle inspection, evaluation, acquisition and sales,” according to an Asian news site.

The new offering is meant to introduce a “healthy battery-sharing mechanism”

“The launch of NIO Certified marked the closure of the service loop throughout the life cycle of NIO cars,” the company said in a statement,

NIO Day and events lined up, including new sedan

January 9 is NIO Day, the company’s annual event for fans and owners and it is planning to unveil a new model at the event.

NIO Stock EV Company NIO Car

NIO’s first autonomous driving sedan to be unveiled on January 9, 2020. (Image Credit: NIO)

NIO plans to introduce its new sedan, which will be “NIO’s first flagship sedan with the latest autonomous driving technologies and the 150 kWh battery pack, second-generation swap stations, and other core technologies,” according to the company’s website. 

To date, all NIO cars carry modular battery packs. The batteries can be swapped at battery service stations and an upgrade bought with extra payment or as part of a subscription service. Its largest battery pack at 100 kWh gives 618 kms or 380 miles. An additional 50 kWh is bound to improve the mileage.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing business magazine to get the latest business news delivered to your inbox.  

Avatar
Christy Gren
Christy Gren is an Industry Specialist Reporter at Industry Leaders Magazine; she enjoys writing about Unicorns, Silicon Valley, Startups, Business Leaders and Innovators. Her articles provide an insight about the Power Players in the field of Technology, Auto, Manufacturing, and F&B.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Bill Gates’s Cascade and Blackstone bid for Signature Aviation
Financial Services

Bill Gates’s Cascade and Blackstone bid for Signature Aviation

Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment has joined the battle for Signature Aviation, allying with Blackstone to acquire Signature Aviation. ...
1 day ago
SK Group of South Korea picks up 9.9% stake in Plug Power of US
Energy

SK Group of South Korea picks up 9.9% stake in Plug Power of US

South Korea conglomerate SK Group will invest $1.5 billion in US hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power to boost the use of hydrogen as an alte...
2 days ago
Pfizer vaccine appears effective against virus mutations, study finds
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against virus mutations, study finds

Pfizer vaccine neutralizes the mutation found in fast spreading variants of the novel coronavirus, a study by the U.S. drugmaker finds. ...
2 days ago
Apple taps Hyundai Motor for ‘Apple Car’ production
Technology

Apple taps Hyundai Motor for ‘Apple Car’ production

Shares of Hyundai Motors soared after the South Korean automaker confirmed it was in talks with Apple to develop the all-electric Apple Car....
2 days ago
Why is Bitcoin volatile?
Innovation

Why is Bitcoin volatile?

Why is Bitcoin’s price volatile? What causes Bitcoin to go up and down? What is Bitcoin Volatility Index? ...
3 days ago
Renewable Energy Stocks That Will Make You Rich
Market Analysis

Renewable Energy Stocks That Will Make You Rich

Stock market made some impressive gains in the past year and part of its success has come from these renewable energy stocks. ...
3 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More