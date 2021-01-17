 

New Shepard Rocket launches Successful Test Liftoff

The New Shepard rocket by Blue Origin successfully conducted the test launch in the Texas testing site, successfully performing take-off and landing.



PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


23 hours ago


RELATED POST

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sells $3 billion worth of Amazon shares

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sells $3 billion worth of Amazon shares

At $200B net worth, Jeff Bezos is still not richest man of all time

At $200B net worth, Jeff Bezos is still not richest man of all time

Jeff Bezos offloads $3.1 billion worth of Amazon shares

Jeff Bezos offloads $3.1 billion worth of Amazon shares




Jeff Bezos led Blue Origin Company recently took a giant progress leap towards sending astronauts into space. It launched the New Shepard rocket successfully at the Texas testing site.  This is the 13th successful launch of New Shepard and was the maiden flight of Blue Origin’s NS-4. The NS-4 is an enhanced crew capsule that can fit in six seats. It has beautiful display panels that highlight information to anyone on board, has push-to-talk communications systems on each crew seat, and efficient temperature controls. The rocket can collect data.  

Blue Origin New Shepard

New Shepard (Image: Blue Origin)

The New Shepard carried the dummy “Mannequin Skywalker,” which sat on one of the six seats. The blast-off took place at 350,827 feet, high above the Karman line.  Minutes after the liftoff, New Shepard’s booster made a successful landing, touching down on the ground with its four extended legs. The capsule, after that, made a return to the Earth aided by three giant parachutes. The capsule is designed to carry tourists into space one fine day.  The New Shepard rocket entered its seventh successful year of uncrewed flight testing. Crewed flights aren’t expected to happen way before 2022. New Shepard’s successful launch lays a positive groundwork on Blue Origin’s superbly ambitious plan- to land astronauts on the Moon.

The New Shepard rocket used the BE-3 liquid hydrogen and oxygen fueled rocket engine. Blue Origin plans to send two optimized vacuum versions of the efficient engines and carry New Glenn- Blue Origin’s orbital launch vehicle. The BE-7 engine uses the same fuel as the BE-3 and can be used on Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lunar lander. Blue Origin provided a full-scale prototype of the engine to NASA in August 2020.

New Shepard flew 13 times so far and carried several payloads to suborbital space before landing back on Earth. The reusable launch vehicle will ultimately carry people to space as an enjoyable ride. The launch test by New Shepard also included a test of the active landing sensor system by NASA. This system is specifically meant to build an autonomous, efficient, and flexible landing system for future space missions and moon landing vehicles.

The NASA landing system test conducted by Blue Origin also marked the first when it tested flying a heavy payload outside New Shepard’s capsule. All the payloads by New Shepard traveled inside the rocket capsule on the top of the booster. The external test this time was crucial to analyze various instruments’ measurements to give repeatable and precision landing capabilities. 

While NASA is looking forward to land on the moon’s surface, it also wants to upgrade the space technology to handle the moon landings with full automation processes efficiently and with much higher precision. This upgrade will also enable NASA to hit specific targets on the moon’s surface and provide spacecraft the ability to do these again and again.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

MIT unveils Modern Design for Hybrid-Electric Airliner
Technology

MIT unveils Modern Design for Hybrid-Electric Airliner

Engineers at MIT conceptualized a hybrid-electric plane that would reduce nitrogen oxide emission levels and harmful greenhouse gases signif...
24 hours ago
Store Closures Cost European Retail Giant Primark $1.43 Billion in Sales
Manufacturing & Retail

Store Closures Cost European Retail Giant Primark $1.43 Billion in Sales

The European retail giant Primark said the COVID-19 had caused a loss of over $1.43 billion (£1.05 billion) in sales from store closures. T...
2 days ago
Goldman Sachs to concentrate on consumer banking arm Marcus for growth
Financial Services

Goldman Sachs to concentrate on consumer banking arm Marcus for growth

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is firming up plans to bolster its consumer banking arm Marcus through acquisitions and concentrating on digital ba...
2 days ago
General Electric claims Siemens Energy used stolen theft secrets to win contract bids
Energy

General Electric claims Siemens Energy used stolen theft secrets to win contract bids

General Electric Co. has accused rival Siemens Energy AG of using stolen trade secrets to rig bids for lucrative contracts supplying gas tur...
3 days ago
U.S. Trade Department Slams Digital Services Tax
Technology

U.S. Trade Department Slams Digital Services Tax

The U.S. Trade Representative on Thursday said that the Digital Service Taxes (DSTs) in Spain, Austria and the U.K. is unreasonable and disc...
3 days ago
Bitcoin volatility attracts regulatory attention
Technology

Bitcoin volatility attracts regulatory attention

Touted as digital gold, Bitcoins have seen some volatile action in the last few days, with the cryptocurrency hitting nearly $40,000 at one ...
4 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More