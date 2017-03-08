A New Job Posting Hints at Amazon Starting a Plus-size Brand

Amazon has become a household name with its foot-hold in almost all the departments. Its categories significantly range from clothing, electronics, and technology innovations to business ventures. The company has also noted massive progress after the huge success of its Echo and Echo Dot speakers. Additionally, Amazon has its private in-house labels for different categories, for its e-commerce site. Seeing such a progress of the multi-billion dollar company, it is not a big surprise if Amazon comes up with a new Plus-size Brand.

New Job Posting on Amazon

For over a year, Amazon is quietly building out its own fashion label. This private fashion label by Amazon started with some in-house brands. It specializes in everything from children’s clothing, women’s and men’s apparels to footwear. Rumors of Amazon stepping into the highly profitable and lesser noticed Plus-size market have started doing rounds, after a recent job posting by the Washington company.

Amazon has recently posted a position which is open for a – Senior Brand Manager of Plus-Size Fashion (Job ID: 496750). This listing went up last month on the company’s job postings. This job opening clearly indicates that the e-commerce giant is putting its foot into the Plus-size market very soon. The job posting describes that Amazon is looking for a candidate who can lead the product and merchandising strategy, for one or more than one brands within the Softlines Private Label.

An Expansion in Plus-size or Amazon’s Private Label

It is not very clear at present if Amazon is starting a whole new dedicated brand in the Plus-size segment, or if its only expanding the segment within its already existing brands. Amazon has almost six to seven in-house fashion brands at present. Out of them, three brands, namely Lark & Ro, James & Erin and Society New York are offering Plus-sizes currently, but for select prices only.

Progress of the Plus-size Market

The Plus-size segment is a booming $20 billion market today. Notably, 65 percent of the American women are size 14 and above which makes the market so demanding. But some investors, brands and fashion labels often overlook the potential of this category. A report on Bloomberg, in 2016 stated that Plus-size apparel sales had outpaced the total women’s clothing sales for the past three years. The Plus-size retail industry is evolving rapidly and it is on the verge of a big revolution in sales. Given the statistics, Amazon’s aggressive approach to step in this market is a sensible one.

The move of expanding its fashion label into the Plus-size brand might be a product of Amazon’s significant data-driven approach. The e-commerce giant often analyzes the on-site buying habits and patterns of its shoppers from other brands. It then uses this data to inform those categories in which it has to launch its private labels.