The New 2019 Subaru Ascent Gets Bigger and Better

The all new 2019 Subaru Ascent is out and it is not only good at incorporating 8 people but also dogs. And plenty of them. Subaru has come forward with a competitive three-row SUV to get the attention of the people. It is more of a family car that one can drive around and go on picnics and do carpooling. Subaru has always lived up to being the brand that takes family into consideration. Even on the day of the release, the car made its entry along with 8 Golden Retrievers and Labradors seated inside, making it look like the car is ideal for large families of humans. And dogs.

What the Subaru has in store

Considered to be the biggest Subaru ever, the 2019 Ascent is said to have focussed more on durability, versatility, comfort, and safety. The SUV is motorized by 2.4-liter engine. The engine is capable of generating 277 pound-feet of torque with 260 horsepower. The car fuel efficient with a range of 500-mile. Subaru offers 4 trim levels, namely: Base, Premium, Limited, and Large.

The car has made use of high-strength steel for the body as well as the circular reinforcement frame design. The major selling point of the car is expected to be its crash protection. In order to enhance the experience the company incorporates EyeSight driver assistance and collision avoidance technology standard equipment which will be seen on all four trim levels of the Ascent car. It is going to be inclusive of automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision throttle management, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, and an EyeSight Assist Monitor which gives visual warnings through a head display.

Apart from all of that the car also incorporates blind spot monitoring along with a rear cross traffic alert and a lane change assist. The Subaru also includes steering responsive LED headlights alongside automatic high-beam assist as well as reverse automatic braking. The SUV also sports a Smart Rear View Mirror, Front View monitor with a 180-degree camera with a forward view, and also rain sensing wipers.

Inside Out

The automobile has a 6.5-inch touchscreen which can be upgradable to an 8.0-inch one. But, it will mainly depend on the trim the person will be selecting. If one goes for a Limited and Touring trim, the base will be of leather whereas the touchscreen will get bigger. Alongside which comes a premium sound system and 8 USB ports and also 19 cupholders.

Although many SUVs have gone and come, this one sure seems to be the best on our list. With more families coming up, more people ought to go in for a family car which incorporates large numbers. Another advantage that the car can boast of is its safety measures that it has been able to incorporate. The 2019 Subaru Ascent is to get ready for sale in the summer of 2018. The pricing of the car has not been made public.