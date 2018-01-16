The new 2019 Ford Bullitt Mustang aims to make you as cool as the legendary Steve McQueen

A powerful brand flagged off by Steve McQueen is not disappointing this year, with Ford introducing the 2019 Ford Bullitt Mustang to commemorate its 50th Anniversary. It’s the latest edition of the iconic movie car and so far the most powerful of the 1968 dark Green Mustang which already has two successors before now. This third release has been improved for more energy while still coming with a classic exhaust note.

The 2019 Ford Bullitt Mustang is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 which gave the edition an extra 15hp over the 2018 Mustang GT. It has a total of 475 horsepowers and a torque of 420 pounds-feet. This may be less than you have expected from this Bullitt. Ford’s chief engineer says, “We know we're over 475 hp and are still going through the final tuning to try to push that,” but the 2019 Bullitt is yet to be beaten by any class in the Mustang GT. With a six-speed manual transmission, the extra power provides a top speed of 163mph (approximately 263km/h), that’s an addition of 8 mph.

The Bullitt Mustang did not miss its traditional color and wheel design – a dark green paint and black mag wheels; though an option for Shadow Black paint is also available for buyers. It has a Brembo brake calipers painted red, a circular faux gas cap with Bullitt logo on it, and chrome accents around the front windows.

Another interesting attribute is the vehicle’s burbling exhaust system powered by its active valve performance – something very appealing in the one driven by “The King of Cool” in the movie. The 2019 Bullitt has new Nitro-plate black exhaust tips and also features Ford’s new open-air induction system and a new powertrain control calibration module to provide the appealing exhaust note while also offering improved power.

A standard performance package and GT Premium trim level are delivered in the 2019 Ford Bullitt Mustang. And all the convenience features in a premium content are not missing as the vehicle share almost the same interior (just a few tweaks) with the 2018 Mustang GT. The Bullitt features six-piston Brembo brakes, a K-brace and struts tower brace, unique front splitter and rear spoiler, and heavy-duty front springs. Other improved features include a thicker rear sway bar, larger radiator and a Torsen differential with a 3.73 gear ratio. Users have access to a more flexible stability control system and ABS, gauge pack, and an aluminum gauge panel.

This Bullitt has 12 inches size digital gauge cluster featuring a special welcome screen (an image of Bullitt Mustang) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The dashboard has green stitching, a center console, doors and seat panels.

The 2019 Ford Bullitt Mustang will be available with three different packages. They are the Bullitt electronic package which has navigation, premium sound, blind-spot monitors, and memory, the black leather Recaro front seats, and the MagneRide magnetorheological dampers.

The Bullitt Mustang has no price yet, but the vehicle is expected to be available this summer.