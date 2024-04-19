Industry Leader Industry Leader
Now Reading  | 
Netflix Shifts Strategy, Ends Reporting Subscriber Numbers to Focus on Profit and Revenue
Media & Entertainment

Netflix Shifts Strategy, Ends Reporting Subscriber Numbers to Focus on Profit and Revenue

  • “We’ve evolved and we’re going to continue to evolve,” said Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters during the company’s earnings call. “It means that the historical math we used to do is increasingly less accurate” in assessing the state of the business, he added.
Posted on by Mia Garcia

    In an unpredicted move on Thursday, Netflix said that it no longer report quarterly subscriber numbers and average revenue per membership starting in the first quarter of 2025. This is a decision interpreted as a signal that the streaming giant may be reaching a plateau in its years-long battle for customers in the streaming landscape.

    Netflix Shifts Strategy, Ends Reporting Subscriber Numbers to Focus on Profit and Revenue
    (Image Credit: netflix

    This is a significant change for the company and for the so-called “streaming wars,” which have largely been defined by a race for customers. Netflix wants investors to judge the company by the same metrics executives view as “our best proxy for customer satisfaction,” the company said in its quarterly shareholder letter.

    Netflix wants Wall Street to judge it on the basis of its earnings: revenue, operating margin, free cash flow and the amount of time spent on Netflix.

    Netflix subscriber numbers

    It’s also a signal Netflix’s Q2 subscriber growth may be ending. The company announced it added 9.3 million subscribers in its first quarter as its global password-sharing crackdown and introduction of a less expensive advertising tier took hold. (The ad tier costs $6.99 per month in the U.S. as opposed to its $15.49 standard plan).

    Netflix subscriber numbers in the Q2 will be lower than in the Q1 due to “seasonality,” the company said in the letter. That may be the start of a longer period of slowing subscriber numbers, as most freeloading password sharers are now paying customers.

    Netflix ad supported plans

    Netflix’s move towards ad-supported plans, introduced in November 2022, has proven successful, accounting for 40% of all sign-ups in markets where the option is available.

    Netflix revenue

    Financially, Netflix exceeded analyst expectations for earnings per share in the Q1 of 2024, reporting $5.28 against predictions of $4.52. Revenue climbed by 14.8% to nearly $9.4 billion, with operating income reaching $2.6 billion, a 54% increase year-over-year.

    Netflix forecast revenue growth of 16% in the second quarter but just 13% to 15% for the full year.

    Forcing Wall Street to focus on revenue and profit, rather than user growth, is also evidence of Netflix’s maturity as a company. For more than a decade, the streamer has been viewed as a disruptor to legacy media.

    Now, about five years into “the streaming wars,” Netflix is the dominant incumbent.

    Netflix strong finance

    Netflix has the luxury of focusing on profit, revenue and free cash flow because the company’s finances are far healthier than most legacy media companies. For example, year-over-year revenue climbed 15%.

    Operating income grew by 54%, and operating margin rose by 7 percentage points to 28%. These gains far outpace companies such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, Paramount Global and Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which have money-losing (or barely profitable) streaming services and declining traditional TV businesses.

    That calls into question whether other media companies will follow Netflix’s lead and stop reporting subscriber numbers for their streaming services. Many of the legacy media companies haven’t started their password-sharing crackdowns like Netflix. That may mean they have more growth to come, which investors would likely want to see.

    Netflix shares

    Following the announcement, shares of the streaming video pioneer Netflix experienced a decline. Despite reporting a substantial influx of new customers in the first quarter, Netflix fell short of analyst revenue forecasts. Netflix shares fell 4% in after-hours trading value of $585.41, in part because of a weaker full-year revenue growth outlook than some analysts estimated.

    FAQs

    Mia Garcia
    Leave a Comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Popular Posts
    Leadership and 10 Great Leaders from History
    Leadership and 10 Great Leaders from History
    Apr 15
    GameStop undergoes makeover as 8 board members leave
    GameStop undergoes makeover as 8 board members leave
    Mar 30
    Facebook to Acquire the Waze App for $1BN?
    Facebook to Acquire the Waze App for $1BN?
    May 12

    RELATED POSTS

    UPS Q1 Profit and Earning Increases despite Low Revenue, Stock Rises
    Financial Services

    UPS Q1 Profit and Earning Increases despite Low Revenue, Stock Rises

    Kroger and Albertsons Sells Asset for Approval of $25B Merger
    Manufacturing & Retail

    Kroger and Albertsons Sells Asset for Approval of $25B Merger

    Coach and Versace Owners Capri, Tapestry Merger on Hold, FTC Files Lawsuit
    Manufacturing & Retail

    Coach and Versace Owners Capri, Tapestry Merger on Hold, FTC Files Lawsuit

    Salesforce Informatica Deal Fall Through over Price Disagreement
    Financial Services

    Salesforce Informatica Deal Fall Through over Price Disagreement

    Tesla Announces Price Cut around the Globe as Sales Dips
    Autos

    Tesla Announces Price Cut around the Globe as Sales Dips

    What Is the Significance of Job Costing in Business Management?
    Daily Zen

    What Is the Significance of Job Costing in Business Management?

    0%

    Indleaders Logo Indleaders Logo
    Subscribe now to get notified about exclusive stories from Industry Leaders.
    Scroll To Top
    PRESS ESC TO CLOSE