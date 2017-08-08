All that you need to know about the iPhone 8

As soon as the excitement for a particular iPhone model starts gradually dying down, rumors about the next model immediately start doing the rounds. The next model which is under constant scrutiny by Apple fans worldwide is the iPhone 8. As soon as a few days pass by, new rumors about this model are all over the internet. The anticipation of this model is justified to quite an extent as this is the first ever design by the flagship smartphone company which will have an edge-to-edge OLED display. To add to this look, the smartphone will come with a glass body. This means that the tech giant will conveniently remove the home button for a sleek finish. But if this home button is dropped, then how will one unlock the phone with his fingertip?

Another major reason behind the hype of this model’s launch is that it will take place during the tenth-anniversary celebration of the most popular smartphone. After a long time, we will witness substantial upgrades in not only the software but also the design of the iPhone. In the past few models, slight changes in its design have taken place each time. But the iPhone 8 design holds a surprise for all its anticipated fans.

iPhone 8 design

Apart from the edge-to-edge OLED display which has been confirmed by an official source, the iPhone 8 features have more in store. As one will not have the facility to unlock the phone with his fingertip, Apple has come up with an alternative way to do so. It will install face recognition software in this latest model for the configuration of the user. This biometric identification form will scan the features of your face and immediately unlock the phone. Apple came up with this alternative feature as it was unable to keep the fingerprint sensor in this design.

Usually, iPhones have had simple designs to retain the classy look of the brand. But now the makers are hell bent on making the iPhone 8 an appealing one. For this, the tech giant will have a mirror-like finish on this model. This metallic finish will be available in four different colors. This seems attractive enough as the metallic finish will rightly compliment the smooth edges of the smartphone. It is speculated that the iPhone 8 release date will be somewhere around 17th September 2017. The price of this model is not out yet. Hidden features suggest a significant upgrade in the camera of this model as well.