Musk unveils the impressive Tesla Roadster

This Thursday marked the launch of a new Tesla vehicle called Semi. The company was to unveil a new electric semi truck. The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk knows how to make an entry! After discussing about the 18-wheeler semi truck for half an hour, the lights went out and he stepped aside. From the semi truck emerged the new Tesla Roadster!

According to Elon Musk, the Roadster would be the world’s fastest production car. The new entry is an updated version of the company’s first production vehicle, Palo Alto.

Tesla Roadster’s revealed Specifications:

The car is capable of accommodating four people. Musk announced that the car will be running 620 miles on a single charge, which is a new record for any electric vehicle. The car will be able to go from 0-60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, and 4.2 seconds to go from a 0 to 100. The car takes 8.9 seconds to handle a quarter of a mile. Therefore, the new Roadster will be the fastest car in general production.

Elon Musk announced, ”You’ll be able to travel from LA to San Francisco, and back, at highway speed without recharging. The point of doing this is to just give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars. Driving a gasoline sports car is going to feel like a steam engine with a side of quiche.” He further added, “The point of doing this is to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars,” Musk said.

Tesla CEO stated the prices of his car at the event but not for the Semi. The car will be available for purchase in the year 2020. The first 1,000 cars that roll out would cost $250,000, while the later models will come at the cost of $200,000.

The bonus to the launch was when Tesla offered rides to those who gave a $50,000 deposit on a purchase for when the car is made available. This happened before the actual prices for the Roadster were announced. The launch saw a few avid fans taking up the offer.

Tesla Semi

Elon Musk did not announce the price of the Semi, nor gave details about where they would build the truck. The Semi will roll out in the year 2019 whereas the Roadster would take a year after that. The truck can drive upto 500 miles at highway speed with maximum weight. Although Musk did not mention the payload, he did say that the diesel trucks would be 20 percent costlier per mile than his electronic truck.

The unexpected Tesla Roadster drew the crowd’s attention the second it emerged from the Semi, ripping the eyes away from the truck. All we can hope for is that Tesla Roadster does not keep their fans waiting like their previous models.