Motivating Entrepreneurship Books to Develop a Positive Mindset

A positive mindset growth is essential for an entrepreneur or a businessman. Reading is an excellent activity to keep the mindset positive and growth, reading positive and encouraging books will always help a person to grow the mindset. There are many motivating entrepreneurship books which are essential to an aspiring entrepreneur’s development and growth. Some of these inspirational and motivating entrepreneurship books required for developing a positive mindset.

7 Must Read Entrepreneurship Books

A quick search on Amazon and Goodreads would make you realize that there are thousands of entrepreneurship books that cater to a specific audience. But a few hit the mark. Here we have 7 best entrepreneurship books that will help you on this untrodden path to success. Have at it.

The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure by Grant Cardone

This is one of the popular books which has helped to encourage the term “10x” in the field of business growth and productivity. The book is filled with a commanding call to action. The 10X Rule mentioned discusses the proactive principle of “Massive Action,” which companies and organizations need to follow. The rule compels a person to separate from everyone in the industry and build themselves.

Hyper Sales Growth: Street-Proven Systems & Process by Jack Daly

This book is about creating a positive and winning culture in the business, handling sales as well as increasing them. The book outlines the systems as well as processes that leaders use to earn new customers and improve the existing customers.

The Lean Startup: How Today’s Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Business by Eric Ries

The author Eric Ries details the trials and tribulations as well as the achievements he earned while forming his career. He emphasized that leading organizations start with customers, emphasizing to know them, understand them, and cater to them.

Smarter Faster Better: The Transformative Power of Real Productivity by Charles Duhigg

This is one of the New York Times Bestsellers and highlights the deep dark secrets of modern psychology suitable to identify how leaders behave and balance their lives. In this book, he offers golden truth snippets about optimizing the productivity of an organization. The author portrays these snippets in the form of an exciting story.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey

A classic book, this business-cum- self-help book, is one of the popular publications. The author here delves into principles and values, emphasizing how values govern a person’s behavior, but the principles of a person determine the consequences at the end.

Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies by Jim Collins and Jerry I. Porras

This book is a journey in itself; it follows 20 efficient companies on their journey to success- from a struggling start-up to a humongous corporation. The book is reader-friendly and easier to understand.

The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg

The second book by author Charles Duhigg analyses the science around developing habits. It states that if a person applies this science into their lives and business perspectives, they can leverage the transformative power of developing productive habits in life.

Extreme Productivity: Boost Your Results, Reduce Your Hours by Robert C. Pozen

This book analyses the concept of prioritizing efficiency at work and maximizing efficient work time while simultaneously living a productive life.

Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth

In this book, the author draws viewpoints from her own life experiences to determine success as a proactive product of passion as well as persistent perseverance. The author relates to stories of West Point cadets, teachers as well as Spelling Bee finalists who, with their determination and enthusiasm, move towards their life goals. The book is about picking one up during bad times and how that motivation makes a huge difference between failure and success in life.

The Creator’s Code: The Six Essential Skills of Extraordinary Entrepreneurs by Amy Wilkinson

The book is a collection of 200 interviews with leading entrepreneurs of today. The reader will earn insight and useful guidance from the founders of leading corporations like LinkedIn, Under Armour, Tesla Motors, Spanx, Airbnb, Jetblue, among others. The author, in the end, identifies six primary skills which leaders of internationally famed and successful brands have in common.