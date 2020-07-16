All love perfumes, and they are not only a way of keeping body odour away but have become a statement of a luxury nowadays! Over the years, the practice of using perfumes has changed from just being a fragrance to being related to class and sophistication in society.

Most Expensive Perfumes in the World | 2020

Perfumes are usually costly, and the prices of the high-end ones stand at thousands per bottle. Some of the expensive and pricey perfumes of the world include the following:

DKNY Golden Delicious Million Dollar Fragrance Bottle Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty Perfume Baccarat Les Larmes Sacrees de Thebes Chanel Grand Extrait Clive Christian No. 1 Hermès 24 Faubourg Caron Poivre Joy by Jean Patou Jar Bolt of Lightnings Annick Goutal Eau D'hadrien

DKNY Golden Delicious Million Dollar Fragrance Bottle

Price: $ 1 million

This is the most expensive perfume ever sold. This perfume was created by famous designer DKNY n collaboration with renowned jewellery designer, Martin Katz. The bottle has 2,909 precious stones including 183 bright yellow sapphires, 2,700 white diamonds, a 7.18-carat sparkling oval Cabochon sapphire from Sri Lanka, 15 stunning pink diamonds from Australia, four rose-cut diamonds, a 1.6-carat turquoise Paraiba tourmaline from Brazil, a 3.07-carat perfect oval-cut ruby, a 4.03-carat pear shape rose-cut diamond and a 2.43-carat brilliant yellow Canary diamond. The stones took 1500 hours to be hand placed on the top in a way to resemble the glazing skyline of New York City. The proceedings of the sale were donated to the Action Against Hunger Charity organisation.

Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty Perfume

Price: $ 12,721.89 per ounce

This is the second most expensive perfume in the world. The fragrance of this beautiful perfume has a rich scent of Tahitian vanilla, rosa centifolia that reminds of the goddess of love and beauty Aphrodite.

Baccarat Les Larmes Sacrees de Thebes

Price: $ 6,800 per ounce

This is the third most expensive perfume created by the perfume company Baccarat. This perfume is one of the three limited-edition perfume fragrances and is bottled in a pyramid-shaped crystal bottle. The fragrance of the perfume is frankincense and myrrh.

Chanel Grand Extrait

Price: $ 4,200 per ounce

Chanel is one of the highly-sought-after perfume brands of the world, and it is no surprise that it features on this list. The fourth most expensive perfume in the world Chanel Grand Exhibit has a scent like a bouquet of abstract flowers with a divine touch of femininity. The perfume bottle is a masterpiece of artwork with a unique look.

Clive Christian No. 1

Price: $ 2,150 per ounce

This perfume is created by one of the high-end perfume designers and creators of the world, Clive Christian. The perfume was launched in 2001 and 2006 and is available in two fragrances- Oriental for men and Floral for women.

Hermès 24 Faubourg

Price: $ 1,500 per ounce

The reason why this perfume is valued as one of the most expensive perfumes of the world is that only a thousand bottles of the fragrance were ever created. The perfume has a unique fragrance and is a divine combination of several scents. It has a hint of orange blossom, jasmine, tiare flower, patchouli, ylang-ylang, vanilla, ambergris, sandalwood and iris.

Caron Poivre

Price: $ 1000 per ounce

This perfume was created to mark the 50th year of creating fragrances by Caron and is a unique one and features a spicy, peppery scent with a hint of the floral heart along with a base of woody. The bottle is handcrafted and is a replica of a spice box.

Joy by Jean Patou

Price: $ 850 per ounce

This perfume is unique in the sense that its creation included double the quantity of the ingredients that were used to create the fragrance. The ingredients were 10,000 jasmine flowers and 28 dozens of roses.

Jar Bolt of Lightning

Price: $ 765 per ounce

The Oriental floral fragrance of this perfume bottle is a heavy mix of oriental flowers. The fragrance is a mix of tuberose and green notes and comes in an elegantly designed bottle. Jar Bolt of Lightning was launched in 2001 and is one of the most popular fragrances in the world.

Annick Goutal Eau D'hadrien

Price: $ 441.18 per ounce

This perfume was launched in 1981 and is a woman's fragrance in a mix of ylang-ylang, basil, sweet and herbal, along with splashes of citrus. The perfume bottle is a uniquely shaped bottle that reminds the wearer of citrus fruits.