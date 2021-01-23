 

Morgan Stanley raises CEO James Gorman’s pay to $33 million

The raise makes Gorman the highest-paid CEO among Wall Street’s big banks.



PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


1 hour ago


RELATED POST

It will take 4-9 months to vaccine US completely: Morgan Stanley

It will take 4-9 months to vaccine US completely: Morgan Stanley

Global Economy Will Recover Sharply and Quickly From Present Recession, Morgan Stanley Report

Global Economy Will Recover Sharply and Quickly From Present Recession, Morgan Stanley Report

San Francisco-based Sunrun Inc. Files for an Initial Public Offering

San Francisco-based Sunrun Inc. Files for an Initial Public Offering




Morgan Stanley raised CEO James Gorman’s pay package to $33 million after the company’s most profitable year despite the pandemic gloom.

Gone are the bewildering days of the Coronavirus Pandemic when executives’ salaries and bonuses felt the shocking tinge of the ensuing economic downtown. Now, a number of American companies, including Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase, acknowledge that stressed-out executives cannot reinstate the business to its pre-Pandemic glory days for partial pay.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman’s pay in 2020 was $33 million for steering the Wall Street firm without axing jobs despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Gorman’s salary is a phenomenal 22% raise for a year in which the investment bank generated record revenue, announced two megabillion dollar acquisitions, and successfully avoided one of the worst pandemic-led recession.

James Gorman gets 22% salary raise in 2020

Here’s how much James Gorman made in total compensation during fiscal year 2020, according to a securities filing on Friday. James Gorman’s salary ($33 million) is comprised of four parts: a base salary of $1.5 million; a deferred equity award of $7.875 million; a cash bonus of $7.845 million; and a performance-vested equity award of $15.75 million.

Two-thirds of Gorman’s stock award is tied to how well he steers through the pandemic-recession over the next few years.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman salary raise pay package

James P. Morgan, Chairman of the Board and CEO. (Image: Morgan Stanley)

The Morgan Stanley executive was paid $27 million for his work in 2019.

Morgan Stanley’s directors based Gorman’s pay raise on the investment firm’s record financial performance in 2020 and Gorman’s progress in implementing the bank’s long-term strategy, it said.

Bank’s profit crushes pandemic gloom

Under his leadership, Morgan Stanley produced full-year net revenue of $48.2 billion, compared with $41.4 billion a year ago. It largely benefited from the market’s swift recovery from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“The firm produced a very strong quarter and record full-year results, with excellent performance across all three businesses and geographies,” CEO James Gorman said in a statement, adding that the bank’s long-term strategy with the acquisitions of E*Trade and Eaton Vance “serve us well.

Unlike other American banks, Morgan Stanley was an active name in M&A activity throughout the year. Gorman negotiated two back-to-back deals to acquire E*Trade Financial Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp., strengthening the firm’s presence in retail stock trading and investment management, respectively.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman salary raise pay package

Morgan Stanley Times Square 1585 Broadway Headquarters (Image: Morgan Stanley)

Early in 2020, the bank announced it would buy E*Trade for $13 billion, launching Morgan Stanley into the low-cost brokerage space and adding 5 million new customers. This was the largest acquisition deal made by a bank since the financial crisis.

In October, Gorman announced a $7 billion acquisition of Eaton Vance, making Morgan Stanley one of the world’s biggest asset managers, almost doubling its assets under management to an astounding $1.2 trillion.

Shares of Morgan Stanley rose by 34% in 2020 and are up another 8% so far in 2021, outpacing the S&P 500 Index on both counts.

James Gorman’s salary in 2020 was $1.5 million more than that of rival JPMorgan Chase CEO James Dimon, who has been the highest-paid bank executive for past several years.

 

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing CEO magazine to get the latest business news delivered to your inbox. 

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

IBM Q4 Profit Up, Banks on Cloud and AI For 2021
Technology

IBM Q4 Profit Up, Banks on Cloud and AI For 2021

IBM’s revenue is expected to rise in 2021 and generate adjusted free cash flow of $11 billion to $12 billion for the year. ...
18 hours ago
‘World first’: Google threatens to disable search in Australia over proposed new law
Technology

‘World first’: Google threatens to disable search in Australia over proposed new law

Google has been at odds with the Australian Government since the latter proposed the ‘world first’ law to make tech companies pay publis...
21 hours ago
FCC rejects petition to stay Ligado Network’s 5G rollout
Technology

FCC rejects petition to stay Ligado Network’s 5G rollout

The Federal Communications Commission rejected by a vote of 3-2 on Tuesday to freeze the rollout of Ligado Networks’ nationwide mobile bro...
2 days ago
Oil prices rise on hopes of big stimulus money
Energy

Oil prices rise on hopes of big stimulus money

The crude oil prices showed an upswing with Brentwood going up to $56.08 a barrel and the US West Texas Intermediate crude oil selling at $5...
2 days ago
Kia bags Apple Car production deal
Autos

Kia bags Apple Car production deal

Apple Inc.’s much-coveted Apple Car could be produced by Kia Corp. at the latter’s manufacturing facility in the United States. The Sout...
2 days ago
Food Stocks to Lookout for in 2021
Food & Services

Food Stocks to Lookout for in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a resurgence in recent weeks and talks of normalcy are still far away, even with the vaccinations. For invest...
3 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More