Milan Red: A Brand New 1,325HP Hypercar on the Block

The market for hypercar is reportedly growing thinner due to the discrepancy in the growing number of manufacturers and wealthy clienteles that can spend more than a million dollar for a ride. But Milan Automotive has a point to make and its very first hypercar, Milan Red is a proof that the Austrian automobile firm is outfitted to compete fiercely in the exotic car market.

Named after a bird of prey, Red Kite, in the same family as falcons, hawks, and eagles, Milan Red features three selectable driving modes: glide, hunt, and attack, which mimics the medium-sized bird’s lifestyle and very low weight. The all-carbon-fiber supercar features a quad-turbo 6.2-liter V8 powerhouse that delivers claimed 1,325 hp at 7,000 rpm and 1,303 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm, through a 7-gear dual clutch transmission. Milan Red can accelerate to 62 miles per hour (100km/h) in just 2.47 seconds and has a top speed of 249 miles per hour (400km/h). $2 million Pininfarina is a lot faster, though it’s an electric-driven supercar, unlike fossil-fired Milan Red car.

The front and rear suspensions which feature adjustable camber and toe is a three-spring-damper system and pull rod design that maintains the car’s compression from going too low due to aerodynamic forces from air resistance and gravity at high speeds. Milan Red Brembo break technology features 390mm carbon ceramic disc and 6-piston calipers in the front, and 380mm carbon ceramic disc and 4-piston calipers in the rear.

Milan’s technical support department offers a team of selected engineers to take care of the vehicle’s maintenance and service to ensure appropriate first-class support and flawless function in the first five years of Milan Red’s lifetime. This is not surprising for one of the world’s most expensive cars. The vehicle’s real-time status is checked by Milan automotive using its flying doctor which operates remotely.

Production for the Milan Red is limited to 99 examples, each starting at $2.3 million. Milan claimed it has already received 18 orders. Engine consulting firm AVL, Peak Technology, and Pankl Racing Systems all contributed to the design and production of Milan Red car.