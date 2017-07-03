Microsoft Layoff to Make Thousands of Employees Jobless Worldwide

Companies usually find the process of laying off employees a tedious one as nobody wants to disappoint its employee who has been loyal. Especially in the case of a layoff, the employee is not responsible but it takes place due to a massive change in the organization. This makes it all the more difficult to lay off even one employee on a positive note. A global tech giant has decided to lay off thousands of employees from its global workforce all at once. The Microsoft layoff will be a worldwide affair wherein employees from various departments will get the pink slip. The news has not been confirmed yet by the company. Reports suggest that it may soon be official by the end of this week.

A source who has ample of information about the downsizing gave out the news. When Microsoft was asked about the same, the company refused to comment. This Friday, news regarding the reorganization of the sales group of Microsoft was out. There were assumptions that the reorganization will witness a change in the policies and structure of the department. But on Sunday the news about the Microsoft layoff came under the scrutiny of the public. No exact number of the layoffs is out yet, but it is definite that it’s going to be massive.

What might lead to the Microsoft layoff?

The sole reason behind the reorganization of the sales group of the tech giant is in order to pay heed to its cloud computing business. This is because the cloud computing sector is on its way to progress and the company wants to promote it. The focus on this sector might be because the demand for cloud computing is increasing in the market and it holds better prospects for the growth of the company. Such changes in the sales operations will provide more weightage to the Azure business by Microsoft.

Along with the Microsoft layoff, the company aims to merge certain parts of its enterprise customer business with other similar small as well as medium-sized business units. The merger is a part of the move to promote enterprise consumer units and also businesses of all sizes. As the emphasis will now be on the cloud business, we can safely assume that the layoff will affect the employees working in this sector the least. Mainly, all the sales departments of Microsoft around the world will suffer layoffs.