Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe now available in an entry-level GT 43

When Mercedes unveiled the GT 4-door coupe earlier this year, many fans were wondering if they could lay hands on the cheapest variant [then] starting at $127,698. There is no need for such worries; a cheaper variant is now available. The German automaker has introduced an entry-level Mercedes-AMT GT 43 variant. Sitting on the prestigious retro-flavored Monoblock wheels, the new GT 43 is inherited the same powertrain installed in the superior variant GT 53, a turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter engine, but delivers less power, which would be enough for most people.

The most superior variant, GT 63 delivers 630hp and 627 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. While down to the variant before the entry level, GT 53, the car produces 435 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque, that 68 hp and 15 lb-ft ahead of the new Mercedes-AMT GT 43. The new GT 43 four-door coupe produces 347 hp and 369 lb-ft which increased the time to sprint from 0-100kph(0-60 mph) to 4.9 seconds, just an addition of four-tenths of a second. The entry-level variant also decreased in top speed by 15kph(10 mph) compare to the GT 53, which has a top speed of 285 kph (178 mph).

The new GT 43 shares similar features with other variants

While owners get less power from the GT 43 variant there’s yet good news for them. They are handed the whole shebang sooner in the rpm range and a full torque that kicks in at the same 1,800 rpm. Mercedes-AMG GT 43 has the 4Matic and all-wheel-drive system with the traditional varying torque distribution and the 9-speed automatic gearbox. The variant also has a standard 48-volt electric system and temporarily receives extra 22 hp and 184 lb-ft from its EQ BoostMercedes technology.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 price

While Mercedes is selling the entry-level car with almost the same options and equipment available in the GT 53 model, the GT 43 price starts from $111,455 (€95,259), that’s about $16,500 less than the starting price for GT 53, available from $127,698 (€109,182). Mercedes is currently accepting orders from European customers for all the AMG GT Four-Door Coupe variants.

There’s no news about its availability in the US market. However, the German automaker has confirmed it would deliver the vehicles by next year.