McDonald’s Thinks it’s Time for a Sci-Fi Milkshake Straw!

We all know McDonald’s classic St. Patrick’s Day beverage, in five flavors this year. Turns out, it has more in store for us then an expanded line of Shamrock Shakes! McDonald’s has hired aerospace and robotic engineers to redesign the regular straw to deliver the fifty-fifty ratio of flavors of its new Chocolate Shamrock Shake.

The company has partnered with aerospace and robotics engineering firms JACE and NK Labs to design a new way to move semi-solid liquids from cup to mouth with minimum effort. The high-tech straw is called STRAW, which is short for Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal.

"From a physics perspective, it's actually quite difficult to deliver a proportional amount of both chocolate and mint flavors with each sip. But that's exactly what we did. It's a marvel of fluid dynamics," Seth Newburg, principal engineer and managing partner at NK Labs, said in a statement.

McDonald’s Re-engineered Sci-fi Straw

The straw has a J-shaped design, which will perfectly blend both the chocolate and mint portions every time you take a sip. The U-bend and the strategically places holes will allow for better flow and mixing of the shakes ingredients. The plastic straw has a total of four holes, including one at the bottom.

The engineers and designed worked on the McDonald’s straw for months. A number of different designs were created using 3D printing and other techniques.

McDonald’s STRAW was announced via a Facebook Live event today. Hosted by YouTuber Austin Evans, it also stars McDonald’s team member Darci Forrest, senior director of the innovation team at McDonald's. The video also stars engineers from the firms JACE and NK Labs who re-engineered the straw.

The burger chain has produced only 2,000 straws for Shamrock season. They’ll be available at participating restaurants with the purchase of a Chocolate Shamrock Shake.

Last week, McDonald’s announced new flavors on the Shamrock Shake. This includes the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and Shamrock Mocha, all with the usual ingredients but with Shamrock Shake syrup blended in. Let’s hope the STRAW can also suction off those festive green sugar flakes on top! While we’re onto expectations, pray McDonald’s get rids of the weird chemical aftertaste of the Shamrock Shake syrup.