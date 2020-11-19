Aspiring Business Leaders Worldwide

, / 16 0

Maersk launched $1.6 billion share buyback program

Maersk’s shipping volumes fell 3.6%, against the company’s guidance for a 3% drop.
SHARE
Featured NEWS
Home Featured Maersk launched $1.6 billion share buyback program

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping firm, has launched a $1.6 billion share buyback program. The Danish company matched third-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday in the midst of a stronger-than-expected pickup in demand.

"A stronger-than-expected recovery in demand, following the slowdown of 2Q led to the reactivation of all available tonnage as well as significantly higher prices in the short-term market," said Chief Executive Soren Skou.

The shipping giant raised its guidance for a second-time since October, reported a 39% increase in EBITDA to $2.3 billion in the third quarter, with $1.5 billion in free cash flow. The profit, before restructuring and integration costs, will reach $8 billion to $8.5 billion this year. Previous guidance was for $7.5 billion to $8 billion.

Maersk Buyback Program

Maersk’s shipping volumes fell 3.6%, against the company’s guidance for a 3% drop. However, this was offset by a lower cost base, higher freight rates, reduced bunker cost due to lower fuel prices, and lower bunker consumption. The shipping company’s average freight rates rose 4.4% on year.

It posted quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders of $927 million, compared with $506 million a year earlier, and a little less than the $954 million seen in an analyst forecast from FactSet.

The company’s revenue fell 1.4% to $9.92 billion, compared with its own guidance of $9.9 billion.

Despite limitations due to the COVID-19 lockdown, global container volumes increased by around 1% in the third quarter. Maersk expected growth for containers to decrease by 4% to 5% in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The organic volume growth is now expected to be below the average market growth, it said.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

READ THE MAGAZINE

September 2020 Issue

September 2020

Champions Of Change

  

YOU FIRST

Sign up to get our biggest stories before anybody else.

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login?

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

//

Subscribe Plan Details








Forgot Password
Back to Login

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

LOGIN