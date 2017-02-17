A Look at the $2.7 Million Bugatti Chiron Supercar

In the world of expensive production cars, a V-8 is up to par, a V-10 is a cut above, and a V-12 is par excellence. Then there’s Bugatti Chiron, a 1479bhp machine, with the legendary and unique eight-liter W16 engine.

The Veyron successor, Bugatti Chiron was launched last year at the Geneva motor show in March 2016. Bugatti’s much-celebrated, Veyron was phased out later year after a successful 10-year run. It became famous for being the fastest series product car in the world and one of the most expensive, with the €2.35m price tag for the Ettore version of the six, run out Legend models.

The first customers receiving their cars next month will have paid €2.4 million euros for owning the quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 beast.

Chiron Rips from 0-250mph-0 in Sub 60 Seconds

18/3 Chiron was one of the first of several Bugatti concepts designed by Fabrizio Giugiaro in 1999. The Chiron was named after and in honor of Bugatti racing driver Louis Chiron.

The quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine gives an output of up to 1,479bhp and 1,180 pound-feet of torque, which is available starting at 2,000 rpm. The four turbos work in sequence, with the first two spooling up under 3,800 rpm, and the larger turbos above 3,800 rpm. Moreover, the larger two turbos are also larger than those in Veyron. Now, this is one of the main reasons why Bugatti Chiron makes 300 more horsepower. The new titanium exhaust system adds power by reducing back pressure.

The 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (first developed for Bugatti Veyron sportscar) sends power from the W16 to all four wheels. The Chiron can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 25 seconds, reach 124 mph in less than 6.5 seconds, 186 mph in 13.6 seconds or less, and a top speed of at least 261 mph.

Unparalleled Level of Perfection

Bugatti’s parent company Volkswagen held a content among its brands when it came time to replace the long-reigning Veyron. Designers were asked to submit a sketch that showed what the 2017 supercar would look like. The winning design was from Sasha Selipanov, who helped design the Lamborghini Huracán.

Bugatti Chiron is an evolution of the Veyron. The massive engine is nestled within a new carbon fiber monocoque. The body panels are made out of carbon fiber. The two blacked-out lights on the Veyron were replaced with eight ultra-bright united. The grilles were toned down near the taillight section, accompanied by a redesigned diffuser. Chiron has also received a new active rear wing and the engine hood.

According to Bugatti, deposits have already been taken for more than 200 of the 500 cars produced. A lot of customers choose to spend an additional on €300,000 on “extras” over and above the base price of €2.4 million euros. In fact, some customers have even ordered two or more, with one customer rumored to have reserved no less than six, all without a single test-drive.

Only 70 Bugatti Chirons will be built this year in the company’s production facility in France – the “Atelier”. The total production run is set at 500. On an average, around six months pass between the start of production and the delivery of a Chiron. Two dozen employees in the Atelier assemble the car by hand from over 1,800 individual parts.