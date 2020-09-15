Lexus LC 500 Coupe Review (2021 Edition)

The 2021 Lexus LC has is more like a luxury car than an exotic sports car. The LC model is available either with a naturally-aspirated V-8 or a V-6­–hybrid powertrain. The vehicle offers a smooth ride, and both the powertrain models offer significant power to the car. The car's most distinctive feature is its plush interiors, which have borrowed elements from the LS luxury sedan and the iconic LFA supercar.

Lexus LC 500 Coupe review

The thing that makes the 2021 Lexus LC different and new is the addition of the LC500 convertible, a power-retractable soft top fitted for luxurious open-air cruising. Other additional features include a reworked suspension and a feature called Active Cornering Assist, which improves the car handling capabilities.

There is the standard Android Auto feature that joins the Apple Car Play in terms of its infotainment. The interiors are revved up in Flare Red leathers that replaced last year's Rioja Red option. New 20-inch wheels speed up the car. The 2021 Lexus LC 500 is available in two colors of Cadmium Orange and Nori Green Pearl.

2021 Lexus LC 500 Features

The vehicle is equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control capability, a power tilt/telescoping steering column, an eight-way power-adjustable front seats with both heating and ventilation spaces. There is also a standard backup camera that enables safe reversing of the car and a lane departure alert with lane keep assist that commutes on the highway easier. Additional safety features include a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, eight airbags, and blind-spot monitoring systems. The car has a push-button ignition and an illuminated entry system.

The Active Cornering Assist is also a newly added feature in the car. The car repeats the former model's exterior elements like the semi-floating roof design, the large Spindle Grille, and elegant taillights that resemble a machine gun and triple-projector LED headlamps. A carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof can also be added to the car as an optional feature.

Lexus LC 500 Price

Lexus LC500 coupe: $93,975

Lexus LC500h coupe: $98,535

Lexus LC500 convertible: $102,025

Lexus LC500 convertible Inspiration Series: $120,825

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The vehicle is powered by the high-performance 5.0-liter V-8 engine, which delivers 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with 10-speed automatic transmission. The other powertrain is the 354-hp gas-electric drivetrain, which combines with a 3.5-liter V-6, electric motors, a 1.1-kWh lithium-ion battery, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that gives upgraded power.

Comfort and Cargo

The interiors are crafted with delicate craftsmanship and tech-driven ideas.it is built to give the driver, and the passengers comfort to the highest level. The overall ambiance of the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Coupe has the concept-car looks. The compact trunk and the vehicle's non-folding rear seats restrict the storage space to five cubic feet, but that is a minor disadvantage for heavy packers. The center console of the car is perfectly sized with the lid that can also be adjusted to reveal an additional cupholder.

Warranty and Maintenance Coverage

The warranty plan of Lexus for the LC is healthy among the luxury coupe models. It has significant powertrain coverage for both internal-combustion, hybrid components, and complimentary scheduled maintenance.