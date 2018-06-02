LEGO’s BUGATTI Chiron Model is 3,600 Pieces of Awesomeness

The LEGO Group on Friday launched its latest Technic sets, the brand new 42083 Bugatti Chiron. It is the second in the LEGO Technic Supercar Ultimate Series kicked off with the 2,704-piece Porsche 911 GT3 RS released exactly the same date, June 1 last year. Interestingly, the new LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron was launched in partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. at LEGO headquarters, Billund, Denmark.

More massive than its predecessor in the Ultimate series of supercars, the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron is the third-largest set in the company’s lineup, after the newly released Rough Terrain Crane and the Bucket Wheel Excavator released in 2016. It has a scale of 1:8 relative to the $2.7 million Bugatti Chiron – 3,599 parts that will be assembled to create a replica model about 9 inches wide, 5 inches high and 22 inches long.

Unbox LEGO Bugatti Kit

The construction kit comprises an 8-speed paddle gearshift gearbox, an active rear wing and a working W16 engine featuring moving pistons. It also includes aerodynamic bodywork; two-tone blue in Bugatti’s signature, detailed disc brakes, spoked rims with low-profile tires, and working suspension.

The replica’s interior features a detailed cockpit and a working steering with Bugatti badge. Aside from the impressive bits, there’s a “speed key” which allows you to move the active rear wing between top speed and handling position. And the replica won’t be a Chiron without a touch of luxury, under the boot lid is a Lego-spec Bugatti overnight bag, neatly placed. Each of the replicas comes with a unique serial number written on a plaque under the bonnet which is peculiar to a unique content accessible on the company’s [LEGO Technic] website.

The LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron is available right now at Lego stores and the company’s website. New kits will be available for a wide range of retailers starting from August 1. As a product to satisfy fans of the original car, LEGO Chiron price is $350 – a lot easier to spend with voluminous satisfaction compared to the real thing which runs in millions of dollars.

“Thanks to their proven design and technology expertise, the LEGO Group and Bugatti are the epitomes of their brand segments. The LEGO Technic™ model of the Bugatti Chiron is an expression of this perfect relationship," said Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. during the launch. "I am impressed at the precision and refinement with which our super sports car has been translated into the LEGO world and I am sure that fans of both LEGO bricks and Bugatti will love this product.”