Latest General Motors investment to promote renewable energy

It has often been talked about those automakers from all over the world are doing their bit to protect the environment from further damage. This includes the production of electric cars to cause minimum harm to the atmosphere. The production of these vehicles is not just for the betterment of humanity but also because of its increasing demand. It seems that there is one automaker who is dedicatedly working towards decreasing global warming. The latest General Motors investment is enough proof to justify this statement. This investment is in relation to an announcement the automaker made last year to promote renewable energy.

Going back to the announcement made by the American automaker last year, we can get an idea about its dedication towards renewable energy. It has announced that its intention was to use renewable energy as a source for all its facilities worldwide. The goal is to attain these results by the year of 2050. This General Motors investment is a major step towards achieving it. The investment consists of purchasing 200 megawatts of wind energy. The derivation of this energy will be from wind farms in Illinois and Ohio. Through this investment, 20 percent of the goal will be achieved. This means that 20 percent of the facilities will receive renewable energy.

More about this General Motors investment

The General Motors investment further states that the energy attained from these wind farms will provide power to seven plants. These plants mainly focus on producing automobiles such as the Silverado, Chevrolet Cruze, and the GMC Sierra light-duty pickups. The official statement by the automaker focused on the fact that the company doesn’t only make electric vehicles but also takes other steps to ensure a better planet to live on. The company also makes batteries for electric vehicles by using solar energy as a power source.

There has been no announcement of the financial details about the General Motors investment yet. But the company clearly stated that it is in relation to the production of electric vehicles. This step is because the power in the production of such vehicles would emit pollutants into the atmosphere. By taking this step, the entire process of electric vehicle production will become eco-friendly. Another benefit of this step is that the cost of wind energy production is also on the decline. This will help make renewable energy feasible for the General Motors’ plants. The company made the first wind power purchase in the year of 2014.