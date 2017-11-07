Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is the ideal all-electric sports car

There are a number of places across the globe which are introducing laws to strictly use electric cars after a few years. In order to follow this rule, it is important to produce cars as well as charging stations for the same. As production of conventional cars is on its way towards extinction, it has become necessary to come up with electric models which are as varied as the cars running on fossil fuels. Almost all the automakers in the world are hell-bent on designing electric cars which stand out. The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is a result of such efforts. The automaker of this electric car retains its image of creating stylish sports car but this time with an electric engine.

The concept of the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio was out on Monday at the EmTech MIT event. The launch took place on this platform as the electric car was designed in collaboration with MIT. The Italian automaker proudly claims that this model is the future of sports cars. When a brand which is well known for its luxury sports cars says that this is the best among them, then you can get an idea about the extravagance of this vehicle. And certainly, it lives up to the hype created. Even though it is still in its conceptual stage, we can’t wait to go on a test drive of its end product.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept has some advanced tech

The collaboration between MIT and Lamborghini gives us an idea about the advanced technology which will be present in this sporty electric car. The highlight of this automobile is its supercapacitor energy storage technology. Specifically developed for the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, this technology is quite expensive and hopes to substitute the main battery soon. This kind of battery will be able to recharge as well as displace quickly.

Lamborghini is considering all possible ways to come up with a battery to change the face of future electric cars. This is why it is also exploring the option of carbon composite batteries. These batteries use nanotechnology that is light in weight with a better discharge capacity. The numerical specs of the fully-electric car are not out yet as it is still in its conceptual stage. It will have a carbon fiber body and will store energy in nano-channels.