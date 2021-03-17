Kia unveils EV6 images ahead of its launch

Kia released the first images of its all-electric EV6 ahead of the car’s world premiere in March. The design is based on the Hyundai E-GMP modular EV platform, which Ioniq 5 also shares. The new EV6 is also inspired by the brand’s new design philosophy of ‘Opposites United’, which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity.

Kia is expected to announce specs on the car in an event later this month. This is not the first time that Kia and Hyundai are sharing cars with similar EV-designed specs. Earlier, Kona and Niro EVs shared a powertrain.

The EV6 has a bolder design than Ioniq5, with a tapered roofline and a very prominent front design.

Kia EV6 has a grille fixed at the front bottom. EVs generally do not get as heated up as combustion engines and hence, do not need air to feed the engine. Some EVs go with the ICE grill design to give it a similar look to the older cars.

The official statement uses ‘Digital Tiger Face’, and ‘Tiger Nose Grille’ to describe the exterior design of the car’s lights and grilles, in sync with its bolder-look philosophy.

Kia has released photos of the interiors of the car. The car seems to be minimalistic and spare. There’s a large widescreen, split into two parts – one with driver instrumentation visible through the steering wheel and a center screen with the infotainment system.

The width of the screen creates an immersive experience for the driver, while a minimal number of physical buttons offer an uncluttered look.

The company saved the details on the EV6’s specifications for the March launch.

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Centre. “With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV,” he added in a statement from Seoul.

The E-GMP platform gives around 500 kilometers (311 miles) on one charge, and accelerates from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 260 kph (162 mph). These are the ideal features deliverable by the E-GMP platform; EV6’s performance and specs may vary.

The Opposites United design philosophy will be the design philosophy for all Kia models going forward. The philosophy is based on five key design pillars: ‘Bold for Nature’, ‘Joy for Reason’, ‘Power to Progress’, ‘Technology for Life’, and ‘Tension for Serenity’.

The Bold for Nature will be the foundation for an organic design based on technical structures, which will be the basis for interior and exterior design.

Joy for Reason will focus on the vehicles’ ambience, utilizing relaxing and environmentally sound materials to express the future.

Power to Progress builds on the brand’s experience and creativity to invent and innovate new designs.

Technology for Life will adopt a next-generation in-car user experience (UX) through design and innovation and advancements in lighting, feel and in-car connectivity – to help customers engage with their cars.

Tension for Serenity will deliver striking design concepts that use sharp, highly technical details to create surface tension – and realize a harmonized, future-oriented design vision.

“We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive, and exciting electric vehicles. The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are becoming more connected than ever, with our customers at the center of what we do and influencing every decision that we make,” said Karim Habib.

EV6 is the result of a collaborative effort between Kia’s global design network in Namyang (Korea), Frankfurt (Germany), and Irvine (California, US).