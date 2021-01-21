 

Kia bags Apple Car production deal

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


8 hours ago


RELATED POST

Apple car may upset auto industry manufacturing model

Apple car may upset auto industry manufacturing model

Apple taps Hyundai Motor for ‘Apple Car’ production

Apple taps Hyundai Motor for ‘Apple Car’ production

Project Titan by Apple is a move to take on Tesla in the field of automobiles

Project Titan by Apple is a move to take on Tesla in the field of automobiles




Apple Inc.’s much-coveted Apple Car could be produced by Kia Corp. at the latter’s manufacturing facility in the United States. The South Korean automaker announced on Wednesday it is currently reviewing cooperation on self-driving electric cars with multiple foreign companies, making no mention of Project Titan under which tech giant Apple is developing the ambitious self-driving car.

Kia’s comment, issued in a regulatory filing as its shares jumped nearly 20% in Seoul, came after it was reported that Kia’s parent Hyundai Motor Group, had decided Kia would be in charge of proposed cooperation with Apple on electric cars.

Hyundai Motor declined to comment.

Apple Car is very much in the works.

Earlier this month, it was reported in a Korean site Korea Economic Daily that Apple Inc. is planning to make a deal with Hyundai Motor to manufacture the upcoming electric car. The news rejuvenated Apple aficionados’ interest in the so-called Apple Car.

Apple Car Production

(Image: Industry Leaders Magazine)

The parent carmaker of Kia and Hyundai announced on Wednesday that it will task the Kia division with the Apple Car production. The Korean automaker also said that it is looking at cooperation with foreign companies around autonomous and all-electric vehicles.

According to a report from Reuters, Apple was planning to begin production of the self-driving car in 2024. The ambitious project regained momentum since the Cupertino company re-hired Doug Field after the executive spent about five years at Tesla Inc. The hiring recharged Apple’s self-driving car efforts.

While Apple has remained silent in the public area, the efforts go back to least five to seven years.

The company’s plans to launch a self-driving car are viewed as an impending threat by industry leaders, including Tesla, as well as traditional carmakers such as General Motors, Ford Motor Co., and Volkswagen. The latter are currently struggling to make a quicker transition to develop self-driving cars that don’t end up destroying the environment.

Apple is currently developing EV battery technology and automated driving systems to help accelerate its debut in the auto industry. By working with a well-established name to handle production before the Apple Car is launched in 2028.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing business magazine to get the latest business news delivered to your inbox.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

FCC rejects petition to stay Ligado Network’s 5G rollout
Technology

FCC rejects petition to stay Ligado Network’s 5G rollout

The Federal Communications Commission rejected by a vote of 3-2 on Tuesday to freeze the rollout of Ligado Networks’ nationwide mobile bro...
7 hours ago
Oil prices rise on hopes of big stimulus money
Energy

Oil prices rise on hopes of big stimulus money

The crude oil prices showed an upswing with Brentwood going up to $56.08 a barrel and the US West Texas Intermediate crude oil selling at $5...
8 hours ago
Food Stocks to Lookout for in 2021
Food & Services

Food Stocks to Lookout for in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a resurgence in recent weeks and talks of normalcy are still far away, even with the vaccinations. For invest...
1 day ago
Big Three Credit Agencies: Who are they?
Power Players

Big Three Credit Agencies: Who are they?

Credit rating agencies are risk assessment firms that provide ratings on the creditworthiness of bonds and other debt instruments. Investor...
1 day ago
Pat Gelsinger takes over Intel, expected to focus on manufacturing and execution
CEO Magazine

Pat Gelsinger takes over Intel, expected to focus on manufacturing and execution

Pat Gelsinger, the ex-chief technology officer of Intel, will be taking over the reins at the chip-making tech company Intel on February 15 ...
1 day ago
Netflix gets overweight rating from analysts for 4th quarter
Market Analysis

Netflix gets overweight rating from analysts for 4th quarter

Netflix will report fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday and its results will be a strong indication for an industry waiting to transition to a p...
2 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More