It will take 4-9 months to vaccine US completely: Morgan Stanley

Multinational investment firms and financial corporations stated that it would take 4-9 months to vaccine the rest of the United States after vaccinating the first responders and vulnerable populations like the elderly. Analysts from the financial firm said that vaccinating the general population will most likely last from the springtime of 2021 to the winter period of 2021.

The analysts studied and evaluated the major pharmacy CVS health's vaccination capacity to effectively estimate the amount of time required to vaccinate the entire population. According to analysts, identifying the population and providing vaccine would take on a "meaningful role" in providing vaccines. CVS and Walgreens together will provide around half of all the vaccines across the US.

As a part of the studies by Morgan Stanley, the analysts at the firm found that the CVS would take 121-273 days to vaccinate the entire segment of the US population. It assumed that around 30,000 of the chain's pharmaceutical technicians would devotedly work on vaccinating the American population. CVS will vaccinate about 50 to 115 million Americans.

The analysts' prediction comes after two COVID-19 vaccines, created by Moderna and Pfizer & BioNTech, announced promising results from their recently conducted Phase 3 trials. Recently, Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective against the deadly COVID-19 virus. Soon after, Pfizer and BioNTech also announced that their vaccine was 95% effective. However, neither of them has been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration yet, and the results of the vaccine trials are yet to be reviewed. But the two companies Pfizer and BioNTech, stated that they were filing their effective COVID-19 vaccine for emergency approval from the FDA organization. Moderna stated it would do the same soon. Assuming that anyone or both the vaccines will soon receive emergency approval from the FDA, the country's first responders and vulnerable populations would receive vaccines through March, a Morgan Stanley analysis predicts.

CVS Pharmacy has 60,000 pharmacy technicians working extensively, as per Morgan Stanley. The company plans to hire an additional 10,000 to cope with the ongoing flu season and increase COVID-19 cases across the US. Analysts from Morgan Stanley also estimated that the company could make around $763 million-$1.5 billion EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) from providing the vaccines.