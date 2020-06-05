Is Mercedes Benz GLS Worth the Money?

Mercedes Benz recently announced its luxurious news SUV; the GLS model. It comes now with an updated exterior and interior styling along with upgraded technology. The launch was announced by Martin Schwenk, the CEO and MD of Mercedes-Benz, on a social media platform.

The seven-seater, three-row GLS is a fully-revised third-generation model, which was first unveiled at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The GLS is Mercedes' biggest SUV and measures over 5 meters in length. Compared to its predecessor, the wheelbase of this vehicle grew 60 millimeters to 3,135 millimeters, stretching the total length of the vehicle to 5.22 meters, providing more legroom, especially to the last row.

The exteriors feature a chrome-covered grille, a muscular-looking bonnet, and angular looking headlamps. The twin-blade radiator grille and two power domes on the hood add to the masculine appeal of the vehicle.

It comes with roof rails, alloy wheels, and chrome highlights around the windows.

Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz GLS is the epitome of all things luxurious. The interior of the vehicle has been designed under the German automaker's design philosophy of "sensual purity." Both the second and third-row seats can be automatically folded, offering up to 2,400 liters of space when completely folded.

Think lush seats, climate control, and the ultimate in infotainment. The GLS SUV has a sunroof, automatic climate control, adjustable heated seats made of leather, and a multifunctional steering wheel with capacitive touchpads.

The seats are covered in high-quality napa leather with a diamond pattern stitch. There is Alcantara upholstery on the headliner and rear-seat neck pillows, with deep-pile lambswool mats. No one can argue that Mercedes has gone all out to make the GLS the ultimate luxury experience. The car comes with two 11.6-inch touchscreens in the rear row, gesture-control functionality, etc. It has nine airbags, wireless charging, active brake assist, blind-spot monitoring, etc. The SUV comes with additional features of electrical lowering trunk and a car wash mode.

It also offers a 12.3-inch MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system touchscreen infotainment panel with all high-end connectivity and has an auto parking feature.

Mercedes-Benz's latest version of the driving assistance package has been applied to the new GLS as default. This allows the vehicle to automatically control the space between the car in the front by optimizing the speed through a system called Active Distance Assistance Distronic.

Under the hood, the brand new GLS will likely come with a 3.0-liter petrol engine giving 367hp and 500Nm of torque. A diesel 3.0 liter unit with 286hp/600Nm, will sustain this model as more people are likely to opt for this iteration. A 9-speed automatic will be standard as will Merc's all-wheel-drive system.

The diesel version is powered by the OM 656 engine, which Mercedes-Benz said is the most powerful six-cylinder in-line diesel engine in the brand's history. The diesel model accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6.3 seconds, while the gasoline model reaches the speed in 5.7 seconds.

Internationally, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV is also available with an electrified V8 petrol engine with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-generator. This engine delivers an output of 482 bhp with 700 Nm of torque as standard, while an additional 250 Nm of torque and 22 bhp is also available via the EQ Boost.

Pricing: The petrol basic model will start at $119,000. In the US, the 2020 GLS 450 has a starting MSRP of $75,200. Pricing for the GLS 580 starts at $97,800