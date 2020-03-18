Investment Tips from the Ultra Rich to Grow Wealth

Everyone dreams of becoming rich, perhaps winning a lottery and becoming rich overnight. People have different variations of being 'rich.' For some, it's earning huge money, and others, it's about living freely without worrying about money. Many people consider being rich when they can do things that they desire freely and do what they do and have fulfillment in life. Different people have a different preference for being wealthy, as they suit them. Here are some of the things rich people do that grows their wealth:

Rich People Start Early

As per a US Trust study, a common thing that rich people do is that they instill a strong sense of financial responsibility in their children at a very early age. An average rich person begins saving around the age of 14, starts working by 15, starts charitable activities by age 23, and initiates investing in the stock markets by age 25.

Rich People delay Gratification

One of the vital attributes of wealth creation is delaying gratifications of significant purchases. Delaying gratification is crucial and within our control for creating wealth. Around 80% of wealthy people state that investing in long-term goals is more important than mindlessly spending in current wants and needs.

Rich People focus on a Buy-And-Hold

Around 85% of wealthy investors stated that their most significant investment gains are earned through long-term buy and hold strategies. They automate their savings monthly and regularly and watch their wealth grow. Their investments are pure, with 89% in a traditional purchase and hold approach, mostly through stocks and bonds. Also, the rich maintain cash reserves, with about 54% of the rich holding about 10% of their portfolios in cash. The rich also invest intangible assets, with around half of them owning real estate or farmland that produces income.

Rich People are Charitable

Rich people are generous and indulge in charity. They have a deep commitment to giving back to society. About 74% of them donate their money, 61% volunteer their time, and 47% of them serve efficiently on charitable boards. The rich find a way to contribute to society and the masses. And generosity brings unexpected and pleasant rewards to the giver. Rich people are aware of this reality, and so don't hoard their wealth.

Rich people manage their Destiny

Whether the wealth the rich people gained from private businesses or corporate roles, the rich all agree that owning a business and making it successful is a path to growing and creating enormous wealth than working under a boss. Many studies prove that entrepreneurship is the surest way to real and growth of wealth. It is a steep path, and wealthy people have admitted it to be one of the challenging than doing a regular job. Even then, about 80% of the rich still prefer to manage their own business, backed by their motivation to achieve and take control of their destiny. Rich people work hard, and often make sacrifices. The majority of them stated that work responsibilities in business take priority over personal needs.

Rich people invest in Property

Buying, developing, and selling the property is a significant way of accumulating wealth. The value of properties increases in value each year, and rich people are aware of that. They select the right property and develop them efficiently and wisely. Investing in an estate is a proven way of generating wealth in the long term.

Combining the above tips would surely ensure a person grow their wealth, if not become rich immediately. It will eliminate financial hurdles, and with one step at a time, the person would be rich one day.