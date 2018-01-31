Internet crosses the 4 billion-user mark!

More than half of the world's population is now internet users, of which 80% are active on social media. A report on the digit trends and social media around the world, released by the most widely used social media management platform, Hootsuite, titled 'Digital Trends 2018,' revealed that internet users in the world have surpassed 4 billion; slightly beyond half of the world's population.

According to the report which covers 239 countries and compiled in collaboration with We Are Social; a global social-led creative agency, there are about 3.2 billion active social media users from the total number of internet users. The report is the seventh edition of the digital trends annual report from the duo.

Hootsuite's chief marketing officer, Penny Wilson, said, "The Digital in 2018 report highlights the continuing growth of the Internet and social media to individuals and businesses around the world. This dynamic has forever altered the customer journey as consumers and B2B professionals increasingly conduct research, make buying decisions, seek support, and recommend brands online."

"To achieve competitive advantage, all executives must dive deep into digital now, meeting their customers where they are to best market, sell, and serve them," Wilson added.

Highlights from the digital trends 2018 report

Within the past 12 months, internet users have increased by 7 percent, hitting a total of about 4.021 billion active users - approximately 53 percent of the world's population.

Within the last 12 months, social media users globally have increased by 13 percent, making a total of about 3.196 billion users.

The use of mobile social media has increased by 14 percent from year to year, making users hit a total of 2.958 billion. And 93 percent of all social media users accessing from a mobile.

A total of 1 billion years are projected to be spent online by users in 2018. And about 325 million years from figure are to be spent on social media only.

In the US, about 16 million people joined social media platforms in 2017, that's an increase of about 7 percent to the existing number of users in 2016. As at January 2018, more than 70 percent of Americans use social platforms. And in total, Americans spend an estimation of 6.5 hours daily using the internet, whereas, on the average, Americans spend about 5 hours watching the television.

Simon Kemp, the global consultant of We Are Social said, "With four billion people now online, connectivity is already a way of life for most of us. However, as internet companies strive to serve the next billion users, we'll see important changes in digital over the coming months. Audio-visual content will take priority over text -- especially in social media and messaging apps -- while voice commands and cameras will replace keyboards as our primary means of input. Social relationships and online communities will evolve to accommodate these new ways for people to interact with each other. This will result in rich new experiences for all of us, but businesses need to start preparing for these changes today."