 

Intel seeking $9.7 billion EU investment to build chip factory in Europe

Intel is due to announce a $200 million investment in a new chip development campus in Israel and hire 1,000 staff.



PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


2 days ago


RELATED POST

Intel plans to invest $3.5 billion in New Mexico chip unit

Intel plans to invest $3.5 billion in New Mexico chip unit

Samsung to cut production due to chips supply crunch

Samsung to cut production due to chips supply crunch

Chip shortage forces Daimler to cut factory working hours; will affect 185,000 workers

Chip shortage forces Daimler to cut factory working hours; will affect 185,000 workers




As the chip shortage gains momentum and forces industries heavily reliant on the technology to look for alternate ways to meet the shortfall. Intel, the pioneer in chip making, wants 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in public subsidies to build a semiconductor factory in Europe.

Intel, which was falling behind its peers in meeting the demands of the industry for micro semiconductors, is now ambitiously seeking this amount to compete with its Asian rivals.

“What we’re asking from both the U.S. and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here compared to in Asia,” said Pat Gelsinger in an interview with Politico. Thought Gelrsinger later denied that he had put a figure on the investment he was looking for. He emphasized that the EU leaders needed to concentrate on building an alternative hub to the Asian supremacy over the production of the chips.

semiconductor auto chip shortage

Gelsinger is on a trip to Brussels to talk about business opportunities in the region. He held talks with the EU Commissioner Theirry Breton. He wants the region’s chip output to be 20 percent over the next decade. Intel recently launched a plan to invest $20 billion in chip production in the United States.

Breton has been holding talks with the largest producer of chips, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and Samsung to explore options.

“To meet current & future semiconductor industry demand, Europe will drastically increase production capacity – both on its own and through selected partnerships to ensure the security of supply,” said Breton.
TSMC said the talks with Breton demonstrated its commitment to the region. “Our desire to support our customers as fully as possible means that we’re always willing to establish open communications with governments and regulators wherever they, and we, are based,” the company said.

The recent disruption in the supply chain of chips has forced companies and governments to rethink the dependency on the Asian region for chips.

The shortage even led Germany’s economy minister, Peter Altmaier, appealing to his Taiwanese counterpart Wang Mei-hua, to intervene on behalf of carmakers.

Other countries, including Japan and the US, have urged Taiwan to help ease the shortage. Altmaier’s has also said that the government will invest more in homegrown chipmakers to avoid future crises.

However, Reinhard Ploss, chief executive of Germany’s Infineon, one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world, said that while the industry would “need to think again” about supply chains, there was a limit to how long chips could be stored in a stockpile.

Analysts caution Europe’s shrunken technology base means it doesn’t offer a viable market for a leading-edge plant. Of the Big Three chipmakers, Intel is the only one so far to express concrete interest in Breton’s goal of producing the most advanced chips in Europe.

“Geopolitically, if you’re in Europe, you want to be in continental Europe,” Gelsinger told Politico. “We think of Germany as a good candidate – not the only, but a good candidate – for where we might build our fabrication capabilities,” he said.

Intel is due to announce a $200 million investment in a new chip development campus in Israel and hire 1,000 staff.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Intel plans to invest $3.5 billion in New Mexico chip unit
Technology

Intel plans to invest $3.5 billion in New Mexico chip unit

Intel plans to invest $3.5 billion in its New Mexico factory as part of a plan to expand domestic manufacturing investments. This is one of the largest single investments by the co
10 hours ago
Credit Suisse loses $5.4 billion in Archegos Capital collapse
Financial Services

Credit Suisse loses $5.4 billion in Archegos Capital collapse

Archegos is a family investment firm run by fund manager Bill Hwang, who borrowed billions of dollars from nine global banks to speculate on stocks. The implosion of the fund cause
16 hours ago
Barclays sees triple net profit in latest quarter
Financial Services

Barclays sees triple net profit in latest quarter

Barclays PLC logged a stellar performance in its first quarter with net profit almost tripling on the back of a brighter economic outlook for both the UK and US. The stimulation pa
2 days ago
AstraZeneca racks up $275 million with vaccine sales
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca racks up $275 million with vaccine sales

AstraZeneca’s first-quarter earnings doubled, with its Covid-19 vaccine generating $275 million in revenue. The pharma company’s revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent
2 days ago
Samsung to cut production due to chips supply crunch
Technology

Samsung to cut production due to chips supply crunch

The chip shortage has spread across industries, slowing down the manufacturing of automobiles, smart devices, to electronic including white goods such as washing machines and telev
5 days ago
StanChart posts modest gains; reveals plans to cut branches worldwide
Financial Services

StanChart posts modest gains; reveals plans to cut branches worldwide

Standard Chartered Bank posted an 18% increase in first-quarter pre-tax profit at $1.4 billion, topping the analyst forecast of $1.08 billion. The banks also said it will slash its
5 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More