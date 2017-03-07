Innovative Projects to Harness Green Energy for a Cleaner Future

As awareness about the harmful effects of the conventional sources of energy is spreading, researchers, as well as investors, are incorporating renewable energy resources as much as possible. Right from solar farms to massive wind turbine systems, organizations are collecting energy in humongous amounts of the wind, water, and the sun and producing megawatts of energy from them. With the demand for renewable energy on the rise, researchers have come up with innovative ways to harness green energy. Some of these novel projects are not only intriguing but also fruitful ways to generate energy.

It is important to note that the energy produced through renewable means cause minimum or no harm to the environment. Only then can the source of energy be called green energy in the truest sense.

The Iceland Deep Drilling Project

This project studies the high-temperature hydrothermal systems in Iceland on a long term basis. The Iceland Deep Drilling Project is a result of the collaborative efforts by the Icelandic government and a group of Icelandic power companies. They collaborated to test whether utilizing supercritical geothermal fluids will improve the power production of geothermal fields or not.

Over a span of several years, the project will drill to test a series of boreholes which will penetrate supercritical zones. These zones are present at three places under the surface of Iceland. The temperature of the hydrothermal fluids underneath ranges from 450 degrees Celsius to 600 degrees Celsius. A drilling of at least 5 km. is required to reach these fluids. A normal 2.5 km. deep geothermal well in Iceland has the ability to produce five megawatts of energy.

Jernhusen Stockholm central station

Traveling in a means of public transportation seems like quite a task due to the excessive crowd and people perspiring all around. But who would have thought that the body heat can be useful to generate energy? This is what a transportation real estate company in Sweden has come up with. Jernhusen has installed heat exchangers in the Stockholm central station which has at least quarter million commuters every day. The heat exchangers fit in the ventilation system convert the body heat into hot water. This hot water is then pumped into the heating system of a building across the seat. The heat generated through the hot water saves up to 25% of energy consumption.

Jernhusen also announced that the company aims to install such a system in industrial buildings along with the residential property. This will help in cutting down the energy expense to a great extent.