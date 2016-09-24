Impact of Meditation in an Entrepreneur’s Life

Fortunately, meditation in an entrepreneur’s life can help lessen or even diminish stress. Stress is a part of an entrepreneur’s life. An entrepreneur’s life involves dealing with difficult clients, staring at a computer screen for several hours or even continually reverting emails. Furthermore the routinely awful travel to and from work during rush hour and there is a range of other things one has little control over.

The practice of meditation is one which ascertains to rest the mind and arrive at a state of awareness that results in total lucidity and tranquility.

Sitting contentedly with close eyes, listening to soothing music and breathing deeply customarily achieve this. An individual can meditate for as little as 10 minutes daily. Paradoxically, the root of an average entrepreneur’s stress can also help them find their Zen.

As many successful entrepreneurs discern, personal development is the foundation to building the business and lifestyle one requires. Entrepreneurs, especially in the beginning, have to overpower their limiting beliefs and develop themselves further. The best way to enhance personal development is meditation.

In addition to, the ability to focus in an entrepreneur’s life is not to underestimate. With the boundless confetti of own thoughts, learning to quiet the chatter of the mind is critical to success. Learning to turn down the mishaps of the outer world and amplify the ability to direct attention internally is one of the most effective ways to enhance brainpower.

What the meditation master has to say?

Deepak Chopra, M.D. and an alternative medicine advocate believes that success can be mired by thought archetypes of fear of failure. Moreover, sometimes for entrepreneurs, there is a conviction that it is safer to not be influential and successful to avoid accountability and its consequences. That is generally combined with the fear of making a mistake or doing the wrong thing. Thus it is practical to not take action or be triumphant. All these thought patterns are based on a phony sense of self. As meditation brings out the true self, the false self and its disruptive mental archetypes will weaken.

The practice of meditation has won wide acceptance in entrepreneurship and is adept by a number of flourishing entrepreneurs. It’s candidly endured at business giants such as Google and INSEAD. Furthermore, it has a mention in the Harvard Business Review and other publications.

Zap Facts - Impact of Meditation in an Entrepreneur’s Life

Improved sleep and energy levels.

Better time with family.

Dealing with change skillfully.

Getting better at customer interviews.

Staying balanced and being more patient.

Calmness in times of business difficulties.

Enhanced problem solving.

Handling fears.

Improving the overall wellbeing.

Quick Guide for Entrepreneurs

How to meditate?

First, just take the action of performing a meditation amidst all pending work.

A lot more can be done later and also way better.

An easy way to meditate is to sit in a comfortable chair or lie down on a couch. However, if you choose to lie down, there is a chance of your meditation turning to a nap.

Set a clock timer for 5 minutes.

Close your eyes.

Concentrate on the breath.

Inhale slowly, starting from your belly and filling the chest.

Hold for a second or two.

Exhale slowly.

Once the timer goes off, open your eyes.

You can now get back to your work. During this practice, you will notice that thoughts will strike like a tsunami. This is ordinary and not a big deal. Shed those thoughts away softly and get back to focusing on the breath.

Factually, meditation is not reaching a blank state of mind. Instead, it is about easing things down, frequently by focusing on one thing. In this case, it’s the breath. As with other experiences, meditation gets better with practice.

Smartphone Apps For Meditation

Meditation in an entrepreneur’s life does not require an isolated location or even take a huge amount of time out of your day. Thanks to the marvels of modern technology, one can meditate during morning commute or in the office through these smartphone apps.

Omvana

Buddhify 2

Thync

Headspace

Spire

Muse

Calm

Most of these apps are available on IOS and Android.