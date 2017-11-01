Images for Jeep Wrangler 2018 Finally Revealed!

After a long wait, it seems that Jeep has finally let down the mask and revealed the much awaited Jeep Wrangler 2018. The images are out in the open even before it made its debut at the LA Auto Show. The new JL version is quite alike it’s earlier JK version sparing some detailed differences. According to its press release, it stated that it is up for delivering more legendary Jeep® 4x4capability.

The Wrangler models were introduced in the mid-1980s, 1986 to be exact. These models resemble the company’s past as a military equipment provider. The jeep is in a shape of a rugged beast ready to kill anyone that comes in its way.

Watch Out!

Much akin to the original design, it includes the recognized keystone-shaped grille, squared tail lamps, original round headlamps but with the addition of new fold-down windshields that can help in off-road pursuits. According to Jeep, the fold-down process of the windshield is extremely ‘convenient’ and thus makes JL a 100 times better than the JK version.

Jeep has not yet spilled the specifics of the engine but based on the rumours that go around, it is to include Chrysler’s 3.6-liter Penstar V-6. It can also include a new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It is probable that both might be paired by a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission eight-speed. Mopar has also released the accessories for the new beast in town. The images do inform us that the fold-down windshield is there and that the aerodynamic of the car has changed. Even with the car looking similar to the existing version, it stands out when you actually take a closer look.

What’s in it?

There are more changes that come with the JL version. It incorporates the latest version of Chrysler’s Uconnect infotainment system. The interiors also include smartphone integration with Fiat Chrysler Auto’s UConnect interface. This interface also will be providing temperature, oil-pressure, altitude, latitude and longitude as well as information on off-roading.

Jeep Wrangler 2018 is all set to steal hearts!

The Wrangler JL is all set to take its fans by surprise and awe. If you love Jeep then you are sure to fall for the newer version because you can remove the doors as well as the roof panels and you can lower the windscreen as well. It is something that we car-lovers really get excited about.

The Wrangler line-up has a lot to look forward to, including a diesel engine (which we hear as rumours), a hybrid variant and a Wrangler pickup by the name Scrambler. Jeep has informed that the other details will be released on 29th of November at the LA Auto Show. The car is to be released in the North American markets early next year. The prices have not been finalised but if you really want to buy it then don’t hold on much to your wallet.