IKEA NASA Collaboration to Make Furniture Resembling Life in Space

Often we talk about how technology needs to stay updated with the times in all its sectors. Discussions about such upgrades in terms of technological advancement take place on an everyday basis. What surprises us is that something like architecture is also trying to keep up with the times. IKEA, which is known for its numerous social projects, has now come up with something scientific. IKEA NASA collaboration is to produce furniture which is not only comfortable on the Earth but also on Mars. It might sound like a superficial idea but both the organizations have started working on it.

On coming across the names of both these organizations together, it must be intriguing. Not only is their mention interesting but also the project they are planning to work upon. With the population exploding and lack of space threatening the roof under our heads, it has become essential to come up with ways in which we can cut down on the use of space as much as possible. This need triggered the thought of coming up with a range of space-saving furniture. In order to design furniture which caters to basic needs without taking up much space, IKEA decided to take inspiration from NASA.

IKEA NASA collaboration for compact furniture

IKEA is that company which is eager to come up with innovative ideas and implements them in its products. The latest range of space-saving furniture is in relation to this. NASA is currently working with Master students from Lund University School of Industrial Design to prepare for a three-year voyage to Mars. IKEA decided to make the most of this opportunity and asked if they could join in. The purpose behind joining this project is to get a thorough idea of how does NASA develop objects make the most of space during their spatial travel.

The team at IKEA is curious about how NASA deals with this lack of space and learn from it. IKEA collaborates with NASA to get an idea about how the space organization builds its products to make sure they fit within the limited space they have. This will serve as an inspiration for the space-saving furniture range by IKEA. IKEA doesn’t aim to go to Mars but wants to peep into the habitat for creative ideas of furniture. This range will be out in the commercial market by 2019.