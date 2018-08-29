Hyundai Unveils SUV for Family Camping: 2019 Santa Fe

Hyundai redesigned the 2018 Santa Fe Sport, dropped the word ‘Sport’ from it and unveiled its most advanced SUV, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe this week. Meanwhile, the South Korean automaker renamed 2018 Santa Fe as 2019 Santa Fe XL. That put us in the middle of lots of new plus confusing information. Nonetheless, hope the company manufacturing team doesn’t mix up things!

For now, let us continue with 2019 Santa Fe. Besides renaming, 2019 Santa Fe gets all-new interiors, exteriors, extended body ratio and a fresh assortment of headlights, a change earlier visible on Hyundai Kona SUV.

Hyundai 2019 Santa Fe: Design

Available in both all-front drive and all-wheel drive, the new Hyundai SUV is a part of fourth-generation Santa Fe family introduced for 2019.

The 2019 Santa Fe front view has received a complete makeover from its outgoing version. The large hexagonal chrome grill and stacked LED headlamps on it display a bold, edgy look and spacious proportion. The horizontal chrome bar highlights this new look of Hyundai 2019 Santa Fe along with uniting the elements.

The Korean automaker designer team worked on giving a compact appearance to this huge vehicle and settle down its heaviness while going for family camping.

With 67.1-inch height, Hyundai’s latest SUV is about half an inch taller and 2.8 inches longer than its predecessor measuring 187.8 inches whereas the wheelbase is 108.9 inches.

The roof side is wider and squarer presenting more window space to the passengers at the back. Hyundai claimed that this year’s Santa Fe has about 40 percent higher rear-window screen space.

Other than a physical makeover, the newest Santa Fe is configured with advanced safety feature, Safe Exit Assist. The system is developed to hold back-seat passengers from opening the door and stepping into traffic while other cars are approaching from the rear direction. This feature is active even when the car is shut down.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is also integrated with adaptive control suite that keeps the car at a safe distance while driving behind the other vehicles. It has an additional warning system which informs about cross-traffic collision at the front-end as well as rear-ends and gets automatic braking system activated at both sides in case of emergency.

Hyundai 2019 Santa Fe: Interior

Discussing insides, 2019 Santa Fe reflects great features wherever you look. The two-row 2019 Santa Fe has an adequate space for five passengers and cargo at the tail-end. Removing Sport from 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe makes sense, as Hyundai deliberately aims to position the latest SUV as a new space for families and cargo.

The two-tier, arc-shaped dashboard has a 7-inch multimedia display system, while the higher models also have 8-inch touchscreen navigation. The infotainment system is compatible with either of the car apps – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a wireless mobile charging pad beneath the cockpit.

From the top, panoramic roof allows enough sunlight inside the Hyundai latest SUV to brighten up all the texture on inside the cabin. Hyundai offers three color options for setting up the interiors – Brown, Black and Gray.

Going ahead, the cabin features extra legroom and space for elbows, thanks to the newly designed doors. The standard trim of 2019 Santa Fe gets 6-way adjustable seat to suit the needs of the driver and the other all models have 8-way power driver seating system.

The higher versions of 2019 Santa Fe includes three years of Bluelink Connected Services enabling features such as remote locking and start, supervising, and safety features like stolen car tracking and emergency options.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: Performance

Coming to the powerful performance of Hyundai 2019 Santa Fe is packed with 2.4-liter inline 4-cylinder engine propelling 185 horsepower and 178 lb/ft of torque. Though, if the owner wants to upgrade from the standard version, there is an option to move to higher models featuring 2.0-liter four-cylinder machine with a twin-scroll turbocharger creating 235 horsepower and 260 lb/ft of torque.

What’s more, 2019 Santa Fe comes with all new 8-speed automatic transmission. And it can accelerate from 0-60mph within 7 seconds.

Moreover, the all-drive models even offer a Sports mode to push more power to the rear wheels.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: Price

Starting from $25,000, 2019 Santa Fe is available in 7 version. The top-most model 2019 Santa Fe 2.0T (all-wheel drive) is priced $38,800.