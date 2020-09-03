Hyundai next generation Tucson 2020 has a futuristic compact design

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the first images of its forthcoming Tucson. The design, as expected, is innovative and bold. The company showcases Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture called ‘Parametric Hidden Lights’ and a dual-cockpit layout.

The fourth-generation 2020 Hyundai Tucson has an innovative design and is the first C-SUV in its class to be available in two different dimensions while sharing the same name. It will be available in both short and long wheelbases, depending on the region, to meet diverse market needs.

“The mission of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved. With the all-new Tucson 2020, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai’s unstoppable forward momentum,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

“Tucson’s advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry’s most competitive segment.”

The exteriors of the SUV is designed keep the ‘Parametric Dynamics’ in mind. It comes with kinetic jewel-like surface details. The Parametric Hidden Lights add to its uniqueness.

The signature DRLs (daytime running lights) are seamlessly integrated into the grille and can be seen only when the lights are turned on. This theme continues to the rear where dramatic LED taillights catch the eye. There is also a full-width light bar, an aggressive bumper, and a diffuser.

The new Hyundai Tucson’s body is bigger and wider than previous models, with a stretched wheelbase that gives it a coupé-like character. It has alloy wheels.

The interiors, or the Interspace, as Hyundai calls it, is a neatly organized space where technology and information intersect harmoniously.

There is a decluttered instrument panel. The dashboard is broad, and blends with the doors. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia melds into the console. The dashboard houses a widescreen infotainment screen and climate control vents in an area that flows out from the dash. Also featured are prominent switches for the drive modes and hidden cup holders.

Under the hood details are a little sketchy, but Carscoop reveals that it will be available in North America with a Theta III 2.5-liter four-cylinder offered in naturally-aspirated and turbocharged forms. The actual reveal of the vehicle will take place on September 15, and it will be streamed online. The livestream, a teaser video and images are available at on all Hyundai’s social media channels.