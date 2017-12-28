Hyundai and Kia will offer AI assistants starting 2019

If you have been wondering when you can access full operational AI assistants in your vehicle here is the good news. But your love for these Korean automakers would play an essential role as you begin to count days for its installation in your next car. Hyundai and Kia have never failed to represent in the use of modern technologies for their vehicles. They are earlier adopters of in-car tech and if you have not realized that before now, you won’t be late after learning that the two companies have revealed their plan to include AI assistants in their upcoming cars from 2019.

The proposed AI assistants will affect all Hyundai and Kia vehicle models, and a period of 6 years has been estimated as enough to install the services in all vehicle models – all Kia or Hyundai car model would be AI assistants connected by 2025.

According to internal sources, the two companies have been working with SoundHound for years in a bid to create and integrate Intelligent Personal Agent using Houndify. AI that would be performing proactive activities such as offering a smart home and car remote control, and reminding users of meetings or events.

The benefits of having cars are no longer limited to manually operated mobility anymore. Inventions have delivered a whole bunch of other flexibilities. Most of which range from improving our precision while driving to the accessibility of full social lifestyle, allowing your car to perform more tasks on its own through full remote control is an innovation to embrace fully.

The appealing news about the proposed AI assistants by the car brands is the support for multiple-commands. Yes! This is not like the regular AI assistants we know that get confused when several commands are issued. Hyundai and Kia are proposing high-level virtual assistants that can process and execute several commands at the same time without errors. It can turn the lights on while also delivering weather information simultaneously. That’s amazing, right?

Official launching of the Intelligent Personal Agent at CES 2018 would be done in a few weeks from now. And testing would be performed using hydrogen-powered vehicles on slated roads in South Korea throughout 2018, pending the actual supplies in 2019 as earlier proposed. For now, one cannot ascertain if using off-the-shelf Intelligent Personal Agent assistants such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa are below any class of assistant to be offered by the Intelligent Personal Assistant expected from Hyundai and Kia. This is because some people are arguing that any model of AI would definitely treat your car like a smart home hub.

The reliable information is that both car brand companies are investing and focusing on the future which is also an interesting area focused by other automakers. Most car manufacturers such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Ford, etc. have slightly given a hint in their interest and versions of AI they are working hard to install in specific car models. For instance, Ford motors are working on using special AI and remote control brands from Amazon to incorporate virtual assistants to their vehicles.