Hyundai i30 Fastback N gets a Sleeker Body and Trendier Tailgate

Hyundai dropped the first look of i30 Fastback N, right ahead of its debut on the Paris Motor Show 2018 next week. It’s the third model from the South Korean automaker’s new performance brand “N,” following the successful launch of i30 N and the Veloster N.

Picking up similar design cues from the other two models in the basket, i30 Fastback N embodies a more practical sports car look with a sleeker framework and a modified tail line.

“We offer the Fastback as a more elegance car, people who like sophistication. And the icing in the cake is the Fastback N – where we can combine elegance with the performance,” Thomas Burkle, Chief Designer of Hyundai Europe said to Auto Express.

2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N is marketed as “the first five-door performance coupe in the C-segment,” which is nearly a non-competitive market. It is slated to arrive in the market next year.

Hyundai i30 Fastback N: Performance

As seen in i30 N, the all-new Hyundai i30 Fastback N is packed with a familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two types of tunings namely, 246 horsepower (hp) for the base model and 271 hp for in the Performance Package version.

Regardless of what model you purchase, both of them offer 353 Nm (260 lb-ft) of torque. In case, if the ‘overboost function’ is activated the vehicle can deliver a torque of 378 Nm (279 lb-ft).

The base model accelerates from 0 to 62 mph within 6.4 seconds whereas the Performance Package variant can cover the same distance in 6.1 seconds. Both the models achieve the top speed of 155 mph.

Hyundai i30 Fastback N: Exterior

Lookwise, Hyundai’s 5-door coupe appears similar to its predecessor from the front view. It is equipped with the same components including N Grille, N front bumper, dark black side sills and thick red lines over both bumpers.

There is a fractional modification at the rear side of Fastback N reflecting trendier look. The Coupe is configured with a rear diffuser, a dual twin-muffler exhaust, and a glossy black-finished spoiler incorporated into the tailpipe.

Hyundai i30 Fastback N: Interior

The contrasting red stitch line on the seat, gearshift and steering wheel along with red outline on the air vents make the all-new i30 Fastback N unique.

Hyundai offers two different types of infotainment systems floating inside the new coupe. One is an 8-inch Display Audio interface with inbuilt rear-view lens and Bluetooth connectivity and the other one is an 8-inch navigation system. Both the systems are compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Hyundai i30 Fastback N facilitates to switch between five distinct driving modes - Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and N Custom – at the push of a button. With the help of N Grin Control System embedded on the car’s infotainment system, the driver can customize settings of the engine, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Rev matching, steering, and other similar parameters.

In addition, the N instrument cluster, behind the steering wheel, boosts the driving performance by allowing to customize the engine’s oil temperature, torque capacity, and turbo boost.

Speaking of safety features, the i30 Fastback N is configured with the standard Hyundai SmartSense system which includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist.