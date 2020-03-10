Hyundai Enters the Futuristic Age with Its Prophecy Concept Car

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled a new concept car called the Prophecy, heralding an "Optimistic Futurism" to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles. It is an EV with autonomous features. The car was to be unveiled at the now-canceled Geneva Motor Show.

The car has a streamlined, minimalistic look which the company dubs as Sensuous Sportiness. It is supposed to be expanding on last year’s “45” concept car from Hyundai that stripped away complexity in favor of clean lines and minimalistic structures, says the press statement from Hyundai.

Car lovers say the design is a mish-mash of the Porche 11 and Tesla Model 3. The Prophecy comes with an aerodynamic design with a shorter overhang and a wide wheelbase. Sensuous Sportiness is its design philosophy, according to the architects of the car, The sensuousness is denoted by the flared sides, which is like that of a “perfectly weathered stone”. The design is simple and extends in a continuous curve from the headlights to the tail-end.

The car is designed with excellent aerodynamics; The wheels are embedded with propeller shapes that allow the air to flow down the sides of the car’s body. “The integrated rear spoiler complements this effect by harnessing downforce that aids vehicle stability when traveling at speed,” says the statement. The car uses transparent acrylic material which gives a clear view of the interiors. It carries a high-end camera monitoring system. There are pixel lamps in the head and tail lights and the spoiler. Hyundai says the pixelated lamps will be "a signature design.

There is an outlet below the bumper for air to cool the batteries. The interiors match the futuristic trend of outer design. Instead of a steering wheel, the autonomous car has two joysticks for steering. One is placed on the central console and the other on the door trim. The joysticks have buttons to control different functions of the car. The driver can recline and still get a clear view. With no steering wheel to obscure the view there is a clear pillar to pillar display. The display board can swivel. There are air vents in the doors for better air circulation.

"We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai's design vision to even broader horizons," said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by 'Prophecy'. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles."

The sensual and voluptuous touch, with a machine-human, connect notwithstanding, Hyundai’s futuristic concept is really attractive and hopefully will become a reality soon. The Hyundai Motor Company, established in 1967, has a presence in more than 200 countries. It sold more than 4.4 million vehicles in 2019. Like its other peers, it is busy innovating a range of world-class vehicles and mobility solutions sustainably. Its motto is "Progress for Humanity" and is endeavoring to do that with its high-end mobility solutions.