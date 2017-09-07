Hyundai Elantra Sport to increase the appeal of conventional cars

With the wide array of automobiles available in the market at all price ranges, automakers need to make sure that the models they come up with have a unique appeal to them. The advent of electric as well as autonomous cars acts as a major threat to the conventional cars we all are well acquainted with. Even though electric cars are the need of the hour, conventional cars are here to stay. Such cars need impressive advancements as well. To keep up with the rising demands of auto enthusiasts, the Hyundai Elantra Sport 2018 is gearing up for its launch in the auto market.

There is a generalization in the automobile industry that if a car has curves and a sleek design, it is made for a luxury commute. This means that it lacks the ability to give a powerful performance. Owing to such a mentality, automakers now focus on producing sporty models. The 2018 Elantra Sport is a similar attempt by Hyundai. Even though the generalization is a superficial one, automakers are paying heed to it in order to attain maximum sale of their models. This is the third Elantra model which will be available only in sedan form like the previous ones.

Hyundai Elantra Sport features

The 2018 Elantra Sport comes with a sporty hatchback to give the message that it also gives a similar performance. The model has a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder which has 54 more horsepower capacity than the second model. The first two models had a torsion-beam axle which has been replaced with a multilink rear suspension. The upgrade front brakes now have 12.0-inch rotors and 18-inch wheels. These wheels have performance all-season rubber on all its four corners. Such extra features add 150 pounds to the vehicle. This totals up the weight to 3000 pounds. The 4-wheel disc brakes assure complete safety of the driver and other passengers.

The Hyundai Elantra Sport will be available for the price of $24,935 for a six-speed manual transmission. If you wish to have the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, then you need to put in another $1100. As soon as you start the ignition of the car, the purr of the car gives an idea of the power it will unfold. The interior comes with a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen display. The features available on this screen are navigation controls, Android Auto, and also Apple CarPlay. One can say that the 2018 Elantra Sport is the sporty hatchback version with certain updates of the classic Hyundai sedan.