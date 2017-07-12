Humongous Bentley SUV to Become Eco-friendly in 2018

There are various beliefs about electric vehicles which question its power capacity. It is usually assumed that as these vehicles don’t run on fossil fuels, they don’t have the engine power like normal combustible vehicles. This is the sole reason behind why automakers are gradually transforming even sedans into hundred percent electric vehicles. Updated technology has been invented in order to cater to all kinds of vehicles. Still automakers weren’t sure if electric vehicle technology could handle heavy-duty vehicles or not. A recent development in the automobile industry has put to rest all such doubts. There is news that a Bentley SUV will soon be completely switch to being an electric vehicle.

Bentley, an internationally acclaimed luxury automaker has officially announced that it will update the Bentley Bentayga to a plug-in hybrid version. From the time this model was out on the market, it is popular for its performance as an SUV and also its monstrous design. The first impact this Bentley SUV has on a layman is that the person thinks that the the huge car can roar any moment. Now this beast coming out in a green version by the year of 2018 is a sight we can’t wait to see. Apparently, this model of SUV is here to stay under the brand name of Bentley.

How is the electric version of this Bentley SUV different?

The plug-in hybrid version of this Bentley SUV will have an electric motor. This electric motor is connected to the supercharged version of a 3.0-litre V6 engine. The automaker is solely focusing on making cars eco-friendly, and including SUV cars in this is a huge step for the company as well. In terms of physical appearance, the plug-in hybrid will have a plug for powering up the lithium-ion battery. This charging port helps find a difference between the electric vehicle and the combustible engine.

This Bentley SUV will have a power output of about 410bhp. This power capacity is lesser than that of the combustible engine. But the difference between the two is not as major as expected. An advantage in the new model is the option of a zero emission mode being an electric vehicle. The production of the updated Bentayga will begin next years which will follow the announcement of the availability and pricing. After its successful launch, the automaker will gradually make all its cars eco-friendly.