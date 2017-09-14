Honda Urban EV Concept is the next-gen car with a retro design

The Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 presented before us an array of appealing automobiles which has become the topic of conversation worldwide. Its popularity is justified to quite an extent as we have witnessed some of the most impressive technologies of the given field over here. A number of these vehicles were expected due to the internet leaks that take place these days. But one car which didn’t fail to surprise us due to its features kept under wraps is the Honda Urban EV Concept. Not only was this car launch a pleasant surprise, but it is a vehicle which an urban man would wish to own.

A number of auto critics had stated that Honda is a little slow in entering the line of electric cars. But it clearly seems that its latest all-electric car is here to cover up for the lost time. The Honda Urban EV Concept is nothing close to the usual electric cars we have seen over the months. The German automaker has made sure that the design gives the feeling of a next generation car. The design is such that you can’t segregate it in categories due to its uniqueness, but it will surely intrigue you.

Honda Urban EV Concept features

Honda has announced that this car will first be on sale on the continent of Europe. Looking at its design, this does not come as a surprise. It is evident that the automaker is ready to go to any lengths to make sure that its all-electric car doesn’t just be a part of the crowd but has an identity of its own. It will be on road by the year of 2019. Honda Urban EV Concept’s design takes inspiration from the hatchback models that came out in the 70s and 80s. It also resembles the initial Honda Civic models. The irony is that despite such a retro design, this car looks like the next big thing in near future.

The front and back of this all-electric car is digital and displays the brand badging, greetings, and charging percentage. The expansive touchscreen display of the Honda Urban EV Concept takes up almost the entire dashboard. The panoramic screen extends up to the doors as well. It also displays the information from the two wing mirrors of the car. It is a two-door model with the capacity to house four people. The Automated Network Assistant by Honda takes care of the onboard intelligence.